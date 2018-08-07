College baseball season may be months away, but LSU's road to what it hopes will be a bounce-back season is coming into focus.

The Tigers, bounced out of the Corvallis NCAA regional by Oregon State last season, will officially open its season against Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 15, according to the schedule released Tuesday.

LSU will also draw out-of-conference series at Texas (March 1-3) and at home vs. California (March 8-10) before it officially opens its Southeastern Conference slate against Kentucky with a weekend series beginning on March 15.

Texas notably pursued Paul Mainieri to become its head coach in 2017 before he eventually re-upped in Baton Rouge.

“It’s home. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I want to finish my career here,” Mainieri said at the time.

As was previously reported, LSU and Tulane will not play each other in 2019, the first time since 1936 the teams have not met in at least one regular season game.

