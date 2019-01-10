OXFORD, Miss. — LSU’s women’s basketball team won a defensive struggle with Ole Miss 55-41 on Thursday night.
Ayana Mitchell led the Lady Tigers (11-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) with 16 points and six rebounds. Shanice Norton added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Khayla Pointer scored 10 points.
“This is a young group,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “This is a young team, and we’ve got a lot of growth still in front of us. This group found a way to come away with a road win in the SEC, and that’s not always an easy thing to do.”
Faustine Aifuwa had four steals, leading a defensive effort that forced 23 Ole Miss turnovers and held the Rebels (6-11, 0-3) to 30 percent shooting, including 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
Of course, LSU committed 23 turnovers of its own and shot just 36.6 percent.
But the Lady Tigers thrived at the free-throw line, making 21 of 28 foul shots. That helped LSU take a 32-15 halftime lead sparked by a dominant 22-8 run in the second quarter.
Ole Miss used a 14-4 run to start the third quarter and trim the lead to 36-29, but the Rebels would get no closer.
LSU re-established a double-digit lead when Pointer dished to Mitchell for a layup to start the fourth quarter.
On the Lady Tigers’ next possession, Mercedes Brooks drained a 3-pointer — again assisted by Pointer — for a 42-30 advantage.
LSU returns home at 4 p.m. Sunday for its annual “Pack the PMAC” game against No. 21 South Carolina.