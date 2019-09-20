BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 2345.JPG
LSU offensive guard Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team after charges for alleged aggravated sexual assault were dismissed Friday morning.

Ingram's return is a major boost to No. 4 LSU (3-0), which has depth issues on its offensive line.

Due to the NCAA's five-day acclimatization period, Ingram's timeline to return to the field is pegged for LSU's home game against Utah State on Oct. 5.

Here are the major points of impact to expect upon Ingram's return.

