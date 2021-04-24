LSU officially announced Saturday that women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity after 10 seasons with the Tigers. The school did not specify Fargas’ next move, but it has been reported that she is in negotiations to become the president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Sources told The Advocate that Fargas submitted her resignation days ago.

Fargas, 48, went 177-129 at LSU, the second-most wins in school history behind only Naismith Hall of Famer Sue Gunter (442-221, 1982-2004). But Fargas’ winning percentage of .578 was the second-lowest in program history, ahead of only Barbara Swanner (.533, 1978-82).

The former Tennessee player and coach, who came to LSU after three seasons as head coach at UCLA, led the Tigers to five 20-win seasons and six NCAA tournament appearances. That included trips to the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2014. LSU was virtually assured of earning another NCAA bid after going 20-10 in 2019-20, but the tournament was canceled by the pandemic.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity that I had to serve as LSU’s women’s basketball coach,” Fargas said in a statement from the school. “It was a tremendous honor to represent LSU and the wonderful people on this campus and community. I can’t express how thankful I am to have coached the wonderful young women in our program, student-athletes who were dedicated and committed to having success on the court and in the classroom.”