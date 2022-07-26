LSU wraps up its baseball awards with seven players being named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's college baseball team.
Both Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry received two of the five possible individual honors. Crews was named hitter of the year while Berry was named newcomer of the year and both received first-team recognition at their positions. Joining them was Ma'Khail Hilliard, who was one of four pitchers to receive first-team honors.
Paul Gervase and Cade Doughty were named to the state's second team while Tre' Morgan and Brayden Jobert received honorable mention honors.