LSU''s Ma'Khail Hilliard pitches in the Tigers' 13-5 blowout win in the team's series finale against Alabama, Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge. He got the win in the Tigers' victory Sunday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

After losing its first game of the Eugene regional, LSU faces elimination Saturday afternoon against Central Connecticut in what could become coach Paul Mainieri's final game.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 3 p.m. CT Saturday

WHERE: PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.

TV: None

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional. Central Connecticut is the No. 4 seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 34-23 overall. Central Connecticut is 28-14.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (6-0, 4.06 ERA, 44.1 IP, 9 BB, 42 SO); CCS — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With one game separating LSU from the offseason, can its hitters break out of a slump affecting the entire lineup? The Tigers have scored one run over their last two games, and it came in the first inning of a loss at the Southeastern Conference tournament. Seventeen innings have passed without another run, culminating in a shutout loss to Gonzaga in LSU's first game of the regional. It has to create more offense to continue its season.

