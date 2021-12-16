The bowl season is upon us, a 25-day sprint that starts in The Bahamas at noon Friday and runs through the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. In between there are a lot of great, not so great and obscure matchups. So put on your Brian Kelly dancing shoes and join us as we rate the bowls from No. 42 to No. 1.

42. Frisco Football Classic

Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)

Thursday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Frisco, Texas

Game was created so all six-win teams could make a bowl. That’s about it.

41. Hawaii Bowl

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)

Dec. 24, 7 p.m., ESPN

Honolulu

Hey, it’s something to have on in the background at your Christmas Eve party.

40. Camellia Bowl

Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6)

Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery, Alabama

Georgia State is on a roll, winning six of last seven with only loss to UL.

39. Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)

Monday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Conway, South Carolina

ODU didn’t play football in 2020, started 1-6 and won five straight to get here.

38. Bahamas Bowl

Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6)

Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN

Nassau, Bahamas

Winner takes home the Prime Minister’s Trophy, your majesty.

37. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Boise, Idaho

Nick Saban played at Kent State with legendary Steelers LB Jack Lambert.

36. Lending Tree Bowl

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)

Saturday, 4:45 p.m., ESPN

Mobile, Alabama

NFL prospect Malik Willis quarterbacks Hugh Freeze’s potent Liberty offense.

35. New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5)

Saturday, 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Albuquerque, New Mexico

In a familiar bowl season theme, Fresno lost coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington last week.

34. Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m., ESPN

New York

Virginia Tech fired Justin Fuente but still got here by beating archrival Virginia.

33. Armed Forces Bowl

Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)

Wednesday, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Army’s triple option is a bad matchup for Mizzou’s porous rush defense.

32. Military Bowl

East Carolina (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)

Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Annapolis, Maryland

The Eagles didn’t fly here, they limped, losing six of their last eight.

31. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

UNC is disappointed to be here. USC is thrilled. Let’s see how this plays out.

30. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)

Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix

Two mediocre offenses meet two good defenses. Don’t take the over.

29. Texas Bowl

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

Jan. 4, 8 p.m., ESPN

Houston

A showcase for Tigers LB Damone Clark to demonstrate why he was the most-snubbed player in college football.

28. Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., Barstool Sports

Tucson, Arizona

LSU beat CMU 49-21. CMU was Brian Kelly’s first Division I job (2004-06).

27. Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

Dec. 27, 10 a.m., ESPN

Detroit

Two prolific offenses make this one worth getting up for two days after Christmas.

26. Gasparilla Bowl

Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Tampa, Florida

Like LSU, Florida will have an interim coach (Greg Knox) for the bowl, not Billy Napier.

25. First Responder Bowl

Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)

Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

University Park, Texas

Air Force likes the ground game. Falcons No. 1 in rushing in FBS (342 ypg).

24. Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina (10-2) vs. Northern Illinois (9-4)

Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Orlando, Florida

Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall QBs Coastal’s high-scoring offense.

23. Fenway Bowl

SMU (8-4) vs. Virginia (6-6)

Dec. 29, 10 a.m., ESPN

Boston

Bronco Mendenhall is out after this one at UVA. Sonny Dykes already left SMU for TCU.

22. New Orleans Bowl

UL (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Caesars Superdome

New UL coach Michael Desormeaux faces big expectations that the Cajuns’ dominate this one.

21. Sun Bowl

Miami, Florida (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5)

Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m., CBS

El Paso, Texas

Miami fired its coach for not winning. Wazzu fired its coach for not getting vaccinated.

20. Liberty Bowl

Miss. State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Memphis, Tennessee

Expect the Bulldogs’ offense to torch Mike Leach’s former school (2000-09).

19. Independence Bowl

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Shreveport

Strength meets strength: BYU’s top 20 offense versus UAB’s top 20 defense.

18. Birmingham Bowl

Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)

Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN

Birmingham, Alabama

The Tigers nearly upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but will they care about this bowl?

17. L.A. Bowl

Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Inglewood, California

Jimmy Kimmel’s name is on this bowl, so Guillermo Rodriguez is tossing the coin, right?

16. Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (8-4)

Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas

Wisconsin aimed for the Rose Bowl, but landing in Vegas isn’t a bad consolation.

15. Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State (10-3) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)

Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN

Boca Raton, Florida

Two of Appalachian State’s three losses were to UL.

14. Citrus Bowl

Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

Jan. 1, noon, ABC

Orlando, Florida

Mark Stoops, whose name floated near the top of the LSU search, played at Iowa.

13. Music City Bowl

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Dec. 30, 2 p.m., ESPN

Nashville, Tennessee

Two potent offenses. Expect to score 40-plus to win this one.

12. Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)

Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio

No one asked Lincoln Riley if he was leaving Oklahoma for USC, did they?

11. Holiday Bowl

N.C. State (9-3) vs. UCLA (8-4)

Dec. 28, 4 p.m., Fox

San Diego

After manhandling LSU in the opener, UCLA had its best year under Chip Kelly.

10. Frisco Bowl

UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Frisco, Texas

UTSA seeks to cap its best season ever with its first bowl win.

9. Outback Bowl

Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

Jan. 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tampa, Florida

Arkansas’ Larry the bowling ball going bowling is one of the year’s underrated stories.

8. Gator Bowl

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

Dec. 31, 10 a.m., ESPN

Jacksonville, Florida

Disappointed after LSU loss, Aggies better not sleep on sneaky good Wake Forest.

7. Cheeze-It Bowl

Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

Dec. 20, 4:45 p.m., ESPN

Orlando, Florida

Both teams fell short of expectations, but this is a solid non-New Year’s Six matchup.

6. Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2)

Jan. 1, noon, ESPN

Glendale, Arizona

Fighting Irish eager to prove they can win a big one without Brian Kelly.

5. Peach Bowl

Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. Michigan State (10-2)

Dec. 30, 6 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett may go bombs away on Mel Tucker’s secondary.

4. Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)

Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Caesars Superdome

You don’t get any more Ying and Yang this bowl season than Dave Aranda and Lane Kiffin.

3. Rose Bowl

Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

Jan. 1, 4 p.m., ESPN

Pasadena, California

In its first Rose Bowl, Utah pits a great defense against the Buckeyes’ great offense.

2. Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Arlington, Texas

This is David versus Goliath. Old money versus startup venture. U.S. versus USSR hockey.

1. Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Georgia (12-1) vs. Michigan (12-1)

Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami

Can Georgia repair its shattered confidence in time to take down the Wolverines?