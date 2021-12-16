The bowl season is upon us, a 25-day sprint that starts in The Bahamas at noon Friday and runs through the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. In between there are a lot of great, not so great and obscure matchups. So put on your Brian Kelly dancing shoes and join us as we rate the bowls from No. 42 to No. 1.
42. Frisco Football Classic
Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Frisco, Texas
Game was created so all six-win teams could make a bowl. That’s about it.
41. Hawaii Bowl
Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)
Dec. 24, 7 p.m., ESPN
Honolulu
Hey, it’s something to have on in the background at your Christmas Eve party.
40. Camellia Bowl
Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6)
Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Montgomery, Alabama
Georgia State is on a roll, winning six of last seven with only loss to UL.
39. Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)
Monday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Conway, South Carolina
ODU didn’t play football in 2020, started 1-6 and won five straight to get here.
38. Bahamas Bowl
Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6)
Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN
Nassau, Bahamas
Winner takes home the Prime Minister’s Trophy, your majesty.
37. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Boise, Idaho
Nick Saban played at Kent State with legendary Steelers LB Jack Lambert.
36. Lending Tree Bowl
Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., ESPN
Mobile, Alabama
NFL prospect Malik Willis quarterbacks Hugh Freeze’s potent Liberty offense.
35. New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5)
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., ESPN
Albuquerque, New Mexico
In a familiar bowl season theme, Fresno lost coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington last week.
Quarterback Myles Brennan announced Thursday he will return for a sixth season at LSU after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year.
34. Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m., ESPN
New York
Virginia Tech fired Justin Fuente but still got here by beating archrival Virginia.
33. Armed Forces Bowl
Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)
Wednesday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Fort Worth, Texas
Army’s triple option is a bad matchup for Mizzou’s porous rush defense.
32. Military Bowl
East Carolina (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)
Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Annapolis, Maryland
The Eagles didn’t fly here, they limped, losing six of their last eight.
31. Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)
Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Charlotte, North Carolina
UNC is disappointed to be here. USC is thrilled. Let’s see how this plays out.
30. Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)
Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix
Two mediocre offenses meet two good defenses. Don’t take the over.
29. Texas Bowl
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)
Jan. 4, 8 p.m., ESPN
Houston
A showcase for Tigers LB Damone Clark to demonstrate why he was the most-snubbed player in college football.
28. Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., Barstool Sports
Tucson, Arizona
LSU beat CMU 49-21. CMU was Brian Kelly’s first Division I job (2004-06).
27. Quick Lane Bowl
Nevada (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
Dec. 27, 10 a.m., ESPN
Detroit
Two prolific offenses make this one worth getting up for two days after Christmas.
26. Gasparilla Bowl
Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Tampa, Florida
Like LSU, Florida will have an interim coach (Greg Knox) for the bowl, not Billy Napier.
25. First Responder Bowl
Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)
Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
University Park, Texas
Air Force likes the ground game. Falcons No. 1 in rushing in FBS (342 ypg).
24. Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina (10-2) vs. Northern Illinois (9-4)
Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Orlando, Florida
Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall QBs Coastal’s high-scoring offense.
23. Fenway Bowl
SMU (8-4) vs. Virginia (6-6)
Dec. 29, 10 a.m., ESPN
Boston
Bronco Mendenhall is out after this one at UVA. Sonny Dykes already left SMU for TCU.
22. New Orleans Bowl
UL (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Caesars Superdome
New UL coach Michael Desormeaux faces big expectations that the Cajuns’ dominate this one.
21. Sun Bowl
Miami, Florida (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5)
Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m., CBS
El Paso, Texas
Miami fired its coach for not winning. Wazzu fired its coach for not getting vaccinated.
20. Liberty Bowl
Miss. State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Memphis, Tennessee
Expect the Bulldogs’ offense to torch Mike Leach’s former school (2000-09).
19. Independence Bowl
BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Shreveport
Strength meets strength: BYU’s top 20 offense versus UAB’s top 20 defense.
18. Birmingham Bowl
Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)
Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN
Birmingham, Alabama
The Tigers nearly upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but will they care about this bowl?
17. L.A. Bowl
Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Inglewood, California
Jimmy Kimmel’s name is on this bowl, so Guillermo Rodriguez is tossing the coin, right?
16. Las Vegas Bowl
Arizona State (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (8-4)
Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas
Wisconsin aimed for the Rose Bowl, but landing in Vegas isn’t a bad consolation.
There was no signing day drama Wednesday with Catholic High offensive tackle Emery Jones. No hats pulled out of a bag or pets wearing school c…
15. Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian State (10-3) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)
Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN
Boca Raton, Florida
Two of Appalachian State’s three losses were to UL.
14. Citrus Bowl
Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
Jan. 1, noon, ABC
Orlando, Florida
Mark Stoops, whose name floated near the top of the LSU search, played at Iowa.
13. Music City Bowl
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
Dec. 30, 2 p.m., ESPN
Nashville, Tennessee
Two potent offenses. Expect to score 40-plus to win this one.
12. Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)
Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
San Antonio
No one asked Lincoln Riley if he was leaving Oklahoma for USC, did they?
11. Holiday Bowl
N.C. State (9-3) vs. UCLA (8-4)
Dec. 28, 4 p.m., Fox
San Diego
After manhandling LSU in the opener, UCLA had its best year under Chip Kelly.
10. Frisco Bowl
UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Frisco, Texas
UTSA seeks to cap its best season ever with its first bowl win.
9. Outback Bowl
Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)
Jan. 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tampa, Florida
Arkansas’ Larry the bowling ball going bowling is one of the year’s underrated stories.
8. Gator Bowl
Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
Dec. 31, 10 a.m., ESPN
Jacksonville, Florida
Disappointed after LSU loss, Aggies better not sleep on sneaky good Wake Forest.
7. Cheeze-It Bowl
Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
Dec. 20, 4:45 p.m., ESPN
Orlando, Florida
Both teams fell short of expectations, but this is a solid non-New Year’s Six matchup.
6. Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2)
Jan. 1, noon, ESPN
Glendale, Arizona
Fighting Irish eager to prove they can win a big one without Brian Kelly.
5. Peach Bowl
Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. Michigan State (10-2)
Dec. 30, 6 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett may go bombs away on Mel Tucker’s secondary.
4. Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)
Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Caesars Superdome
You don’t get any more Ying and Yang this bowl season than Dave Aranda and Lane Kiffin.
3. Rose Bowl
Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)
Jan. 1, 4 p.m., ESPN
Pasadena, California
In its first Rose Bowl, Utah pits a great defense against the Buckeyes’ great offense.
2. Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)
Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Arlington, Texas
This is David versus Goliath. Old money versus startup venture. U.S. versus USSR hockey.
1. Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Georgia (12-1) vs. Michigan (12-1)
Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Miami
Can Georgia repair its shattered confidence in time to take down the Wolverines?