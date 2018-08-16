A new walk-on quarterback arrived at LSU's practice Thursday afternoon, just over a day after freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior Justin McMillan announced they were transferring.
Alex Aucoin, a 2018 Parkview Baptist High graduate, wore No. 5 and slung the football around in the indoor practice facility with what is now a five-man quarterback group.
Aucoin helped led the Eagles to an 8-4 season in 2017.
Ed Orgeron said Wednesday afternoon that he was "concerned" with having only two scholarship quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan) and that he was open to adding a walk-on for depth "if we could."
Alex Aucoin, a walk-on quarterback, at #LSU practice today @theadvocatebr @BKubena @PerrynKeys @AdvocateSports pic.twitter.com/lmvvkWmrcC— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 16, 2018
Here are other notes from Thursday afternoon's open portion of practice:
- Order of quarterback snaps: Brennan, Burrow and walk-on Andre Sale.
- Missing on offense: Sophomore wide receivers Racey McMath and Justin Jefferson have missed three consecutive practices, and junior receiver Stephen Sullivan missed his second in a row. Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss also missed his second consecutive practice. Freshman running back Tae Provens was missing after taking the fourth snaps in Wednesday's practice.
- Senior tight end Jacory Washington returned for the first time since Aug. 7.
- Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, junior nose tackles Breiden Fehoko and Ed Alexander were also missing.