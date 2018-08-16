lsufootballpractice.081618_HS_535
From left, LSU quarterbacks Joe Burrow (9), Andre Sale (13), and Myles Brennan (15) take a break between drills during fall practice, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at LSU's outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A new walk-on quarterback arrived at LSU's practice Thursday afternoon, just over a day after freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior Justin McMillan announced they were transferring.

Alex Aucoin, a 2018 Parkview Baptist High graduate, wore No. 5 and slung the football around in the indoor practice facility with what is now a five-man quarterback group.

Aucoin helped led the Eagles to an 8-4 season in 2017.

Ed Orgeron said Wednesday afternoon that he was "concerned" with having only two scholarship quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan) and that he was open to adding a walk-on for depth "if we could."

Here are other notes from Thursday afternoon's open portion of practice:

- Order of quarterback snaps: Brennan, Burrow and walk-on Andre Sale.

- Missing on offense: Sophomore wide receivers Racey McMath and Justin Jefferson have missed three consecutive practices, and junior receiver Stephen Sullivan missed his second in a row. Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss also missed his second consecutive practice. Freshman running back Tae Provens was missing  after taking the fourth snaps in Wednesday's practice.

- Senior tight end Jacory Washington returned for the first time since Aug. 7.

- Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, junior nose tackles Breiden Fehoko and Ed Alexander were also missing.

