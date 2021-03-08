We're just days away from Selection Sunday, so it's time to take another look at where the leading bracketologists see LSU in the 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament field.
As of today, we're six days days away from finding out who Will Wade's team will face in the first round of the NCAA tournament after this week's Southeastern Conference tournament.
NCAA bracket projections have fluctuated wildly for weeks on LSU, which will begin play in the SEC tournament in the quarterfinals on Friday night against the Ole Miss-South Carolina winner.
The Tigers have been seeded anywhere from eighth to 10th in most brackets even though they moved up to the seven line in some eyes following Saturday's 86-80 win at Missouri.
TeamRankings.com computers Monday had LSU in the 25th spot nationally with a 100% chance to make the tournament.
Its most likely seed is No. 6 at 20.8% following back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri to close the regular season. One week ago, LSU's most likely seed was a nine at 15.6%.
The Tigers have a 60.0% chance of making the second round, 25.5% chance to make the Sweet 16 and 8.2% to reach the Elite Eight. Their chances of getting to the Final Four were 3.7%.
LSU was tabbed as a No. 7 seed by USAToday.com and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com. The seven seed prediction by Palm is a three-seed improvement from a week ago.
USAToday.com's bracketologists have LSU facing No. 10 Maryland in the first round, while Palm has the Tigers going against North Carolina.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com had LSU also playing North Carolina, but with different seeds. He had LSU as a No. 8 seed with North Carolina at No. 9.
All three sites had a total of six SEC teams in the tournament field: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and LSU.
Alabama is listed as a No. 2 seed and Arkansas is on the three-line on all three sites.
One site had Tennessee as a five and two had the Vols as a six, while two had Florida as a seven and one as a nine. Missouri was a six in the eyes of two sites and an eight in the other.
BracketMatrix.com, which monitors 116 different brackets and averages those sites, has LSU as a No. 8 seed.
The 68-team field will be revealed at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS with a little different schedule than we're used to seeing, mainly because the entire tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area.
First Four games are set for Thursday, March 18. First-round games will be played Friday-Saturday, March 19-20 with second-round games Sunday-Monday, March 21-22.