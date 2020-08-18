The University of Alabama will have a 20% capacity limit and a face mask requirement at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Tailgating activities will also be prohibited.

UA announced the changes in a Tide Pride members email Tuesday.

"As you know, the SEC recently announced that the 2020 football season will be comprised of a 10-game, conference-only schedule that will kick off on September 26. In compliance with state public health guidance, seating in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2020 Alabama football season will be socially-distanced resulting in approximately 20% seating capacity,” the e-mail from UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “Also, due to guidelines relating to social distancing and large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted on The University of Alabama campus for the 2020 football season.”

Alabama’s home games are against Texas A&M on Oct. 3, Georgia on Oct. 17, Mississippi State on Oct. 31, Kentucky on Nov. 21 and Auburn on Nov. 28. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 28.

Alabama will be playing LSU in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14.