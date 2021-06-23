One of these days, perhaps quite soon, the LSU baseball coaching search will come to an end.

A new coach will be introduced at a news conference (for the love of the game, let’s not have it be on another video conference). He will smile broadly and put on an LSU baseball cap and bravely go forth into a world of enormous, oversized expectations.

That’s the bargain you make when you accept the job of coaching the program that likes to bill itself as being to college baseball what Alabama is to football, or what Kentucky is to men’s basketball.

Whoever it is — and as of this writing Wednesday the odds were on Arizona’s Jay Johnson, East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin or Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett — I hope they know what they’re getting into. It can be a consuming job. A devouring job. Paul Mainieri had the job for 15 seasons and relished the honor of it. But even he publicly admitted he hopes some of the physical ailments that helped usher him toward retirement might be alleviated by removing the stress of being The LSU Baseball Coach.

Whoever gets the job ought to know this, too: There is some faction out there that will be dissatisfied with their being hired. Because the perfect coach is the goal. The kind of coach that even the great Skip Bertman was not.

Who would be the perfect coach for LSU baseball? He would be young enough to relate to the players and be savvy to the game’s cutting-edge trends but experienced and tempered by hard competition, too. He would work for cheap, at least before the performance bonuses of winning the Southeastern Conference and making it to the College World Series every year kick in. He would have a halo-worthy off-the-field reputation but be a fiery competitor on it, willing to kick dirt on an umpire’s shoes for any call that doesn’t go the Tigers’ way. And he would have to possess the charm, wit and magnetism that would make him worthy of hosting the Oscars.

That’s all.

Athletic director Scott Woodward has built a reputation for big splash hires, so much so that the hope from the French Quarter to Bossier City is he will bring in Casey Stengel riding a unicorn or some such idyllic choice. But this is a particularly demanding job hire and a particularly fraught time to be doing the hiring considering the backdrop of LSU’s mishandled sexual assault and battery issues revealed over the past few months.

Every big name attached to the LSU vacancy has had some sort of stigma attached to them. Former Oregon State coach Pat Casey. Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco. The most recent coach du jour, young Tennessee firebrand Tony Vitello, clearly put some LSU people off with their encounters with him when the Tigers played the Volunteers in March and in the NCAA super regional. Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin would have to have been THE dream choice but will be 60 in August.

The current likely candidates follow in a similar theme. Johnson has spent his entire life in the West with no ties to Louisiana or experience in the SEC. Godwin has the LSU and SEC ties but hasn’t been to the CWS. Jarrett would be LSU’s second straight pull from Notre Dame (Mainieri was the coach there before returning to LSU where he once played) and played in the south at Florida State, but also hasn’t been to Omaha. All three have done excellent work, but it’s hard to say any of them make as big a cannonball splash in the pool as previous Woodward hires like Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, or Kim Mulkey at LSU in April.

The fact that fans don’t want to face is every coaching hire is a gamble. And often you have to roll the dice on someone who hasn’t built the dazzling résumé just yet. Bertman wasn’t Bertman when LSU hired him. He was an untested assistant coach at Miami. Nick Saban wasn’t Nick Saban when LSU hired him. He was the guy who everyone said would be great one day but had yet to achieve greatness.

Whoever LSU finally hires deserves a chance to prove he can be great. Whoever puts on that LSU cap at the podium in the coming days would do well to know they only have to live up to their own standard, because trying to be the be all, end all of LSU baseball coaches is a fool’s errand.