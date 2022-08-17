Both quarterbacks commanded the offense through two drives during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of the full practice open to Media on Wednesday.
While Jayden Daniels was the first quarterback to trot out on the field, LSU coach Brian Kelly kept his comments on both quarterbacks limited afterward.
“I thought what they did well was distribute the football timely, and protected themselves,” Kelly said. “I thought yesterday we made some untimely errors with interceptions in the red zone. I thought they were very good with the football today. They were smart with the football today, they made plays and I thought did a really good job of operating.”
In total, Daniels completed 7 of 9 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown drive. Nussmeier completed 5 of 7 passes for 72 yards, including two touchdown passes: one on a bubble screen to Armoni Goodwin who powered through cornerback Colby Richardson to extend for a 20-yard reception, the other a 17 yard pass to Jaray Jenkins in the end zone at the end of the scrimmage.
Daniels, starting from his own 25 with Armoni Goodwin at running back, led an efficient touchdown drive, starting with a pass to Jenkins and a handoff to Armoni Goodwin to capture the first down. He found Kayshon Boutte up the middle then true freshman Mason Taylor on a bubble screen to move the chains.
Both Daniels and Nussmeier leaned heavily on the passing game, operating with mainly 11 personnel packages. Daniels went on to complete two more passes for first downs to Kyren Lacy and Malik Nabers before handing the ball up the middle twice to Noah Cain, who punched in for the first touchdown. Redshirt freshman Damian Ramos kicked the extra point.
Nussmeier’s first drive was unsuccessful. After completing first-down passes to Jenkins and Taylor, he kept the ball for short yardage then found John Emery Jr. in the flat, who bobbled the ball before catching it for a gain short of the first down. On third down, Nussmeier scrambled from a blitzing defense to try to find Brian Thomas Jr. on a fade, but missed. The 30-yard field goal attempt by Ramos was missed.
Daniels was dealt a bad snap to begin his second drive, and attempted to salvage it by passing to Boutte, but it fell incomplete. He found Jenkins on his next pass, then ran around the edge to convert a third down. Nussmeier rotated in, handing off to Goodwin, then finding him on a screen pass for the touchdown. The team then tried a few more plays in the red zone, where center Garrett Dellinger struggled with the snap and Nussmeier couldn’t make up for it. Ramos followed by making his first field goal.
A mix of third-string players and starters came on the field for subsequent drives.
Daniels led one more drive, completing a pass to Cain. Nussmeier kept the ball then handed off to both John Emery Jr. and and Nick Demas before finding Jenkins up the seam for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
“I thought the ball came out of Daniels’ hand really well today, especially in the RPOs, it was accurate, I thought Nuss made some really good reads off of zone read action, which has been one of the things we’ve been working on in particular,” Kelly said.
On the sideline, true freshman Walker Howard was involved in the signal calling alongside the student managers. Kelly said that at first, he emphasized quarterbacks getting reps on the field, but now Howard and Matt O’Dowd will be involved in the signal calling process.
“I think the quarterbacks need to be involved in it because they're going to be part of the conversations each week in terms of game planning,” Kelly said. “Right now, we’re installing like a million plays, but we're going to be so specific in what we're going to be doing. Those quarterbacks are in your meeting room, and they're much more privy to those conversations in terms of signaling and I've always felt like the quarterbacks are your best signalers.”