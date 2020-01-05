KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As far as Will Wade is concerned, last year was last year when it comes to the LSU basketball team’s lengthy road winning streak in Southeastern Conference play.

For the record, LSU has won 10 consecutive games away from home against SEC opposition dating to last season, a streak that grew with a 78-64 victory over Tennessee on Saturday in Thompson-Boling Arena.

It’s an impressive streak to be sure, but Wade quickly reminded everyone in his postgame news conference that his team’s cast of characters has changed from last year.

Gone are Tremont Waters, Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams, who each made clutch game-clinching plays on the road to help build the winning streak.

“It’s two totally different teams,” Wade said. “This is a lot different team than we had last year.”

At the same time, he wasn’t about to take anything away from the current Tigers after their latest road win.

LSU, which trailed by eight points three times and also by nine in the first half when Tennessee buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer to get the cavernous building rocking, didn’t panic, and, more importantly, never backed down.

“It’s good. … Any conference win is a good win and any conference road win is a great win,” Wade said. “So, to be able to pull it out was good for us.”

While his lineup has changed with four new starters joining Skylar Mays, the result was the same against Tennessee.

It looked bad early as Tennessee, which has also undergone a transformation after losing stars like Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone, made eight 3-point field goals in the first 14½ minutes after averaging 5.7 a game in its first 12 outings.

With more than 18,000 fans into it, the Vols were rolling until the Tigers worked their road magic.

When Tennessee cooled off from beyond the arc, as Wade predicted they would, LSU took over and gradually pulled away in the final 15-plus minutes to win handily.

No one had to tell Mays and point guard Javonte Smart how hard it is to win 10 in a row on the road in the SEC.

Four of their nine road wins a year ago came in overtime, with one of them in miraculous fashion at Missouri.

“It’s super-tough,” said Mays, who scored eight of his 17 points in the decisive second half. “It’s hard to win 10 games in a row in this conference, much less on the road.”

He could only smile when asked why the Tigers have been able to perform so well while avoiding the crowd noise and inherent distractions they face each and every time they go on the road.

“It’s all about competing and continuing to play hard and just sticking to our principles,” Mays said. “We’re doing a great job of that right now.”

Smart, who also had a hand in LSU running the table in its nine road games a year ago, agreed after scoring a game-high 21 points against Tennessee.

“What we do at practice, we try to put it out on the court,” he said. “We knew they had a big crowd coming in here today, so we just had to stay together. … It was 12 guys plus the coaches. We always try to stay together and win."

They needed that when Tennessee was hoisting its 3s wiht confidence early.

“Coach said they got past their average, so just keep trying to contest every three they put up,” Smart said. “He said it was going to be hard because they were at home and the crowd fed into it.”

Still, the Tigers managed to prevail on the road — yet again.

“You just take them one at a time,” Wade said. “Not all of our wins have been like that; we’ve had a lot of barn-burners and we’re going to have more barn-burners. But this was a big win for us.”