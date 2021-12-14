St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard walked up to Neville High School offensive tackle Will Campbell after their first game against each other as freshmen.
"They'd just beaten the crap out of us," Campbell said. "And he told me I was going to be his starting left tackle at LSU."
Wednesday marks the first day of that dream becoming a reality for Campbell. He'll sign with LSU as a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 1 recruit in the state of Louisiana.
Campbell didn't have his offer when Howard approached him after that game. In the summer after his freshman year, Campbell was on vacation in Colorado with his family when he got the invitation to football camp at LSU. The family packed its bags a day early and flew back to Monroe, then drove to Baton Rouge the next day.
It didn't go well. Fourteen-year-old Campbell lost every one of his one-on-one matchups against the other prospects.
"I get destroyed every time," Campbell said. "Coach O looked at me after the camp and he was like, 'If you would have won some of those reps today, I was gonna offer you a scholarship to LSU.' Well, I cried the whole three-hour car ride home, and then I told myself that I was going to go back and do better."
Campbell came back two weeks later and held his own. He'd get that offer later in his sophomore year. It was the offer, he said, he knelt by his bedside and prayed for his entire life. And next month, he'll enroll early to begin his LSU journey.
Campbell is a Louisiana boy. He's a fourth-generation student at Neville High School on his mom's side, his parents sitting in the same football seats that his great-grandparents likely did.
The family, like many others, has deep roots in Monroe.
Campbell's dad, Brian, also played offensive tackle at Neville High School, and went on to play at East Texas State University, which is now Texas A&M Commerce. He now works in the agriculture business. His mom, Holly, works at her family's sporting goods store, H Mickel Sports, which has supplied the local youth teams with gear for 80 years.
Campbell's younger brother, Thomas, took his first reps on varsity this year at offensive guard. Holly said a friend of hers took a picture, and she had the moment framed. Thomas is only a freshman.
"I saw when Thomas ran off the sidelines and straight to Will when after his first play on varsity, and it was like he just needed his big brother's reassurance and guidance," Holly said. "As a mom, it was a moment that makes you cry."
Campbell said that sometimes he told his brother that he had to put his "big-boy pants" on when he got called up to varsity.
He was the kid that moved up quickly, too. Brian remembers when Campbell was a 10-year-old running back carrying the ball downfield 60 yards for a game-winning touchdown in championship games of peewee football.
The next year he was told he was too big to carry the ball.
Now, he's 6-foot-7, 305 pounds. Brian is 6-5.
"He calls me 'shorty' now," Brian said.
But he's not just big. He also has quick feet, something he credits to his years of basketball, which he played through his junior year. That's what makes him a highly touted recruit on the offensive line.
His strength, a byproduct of his stature alone, was enough to make him a little league baseball star, too, where he knocked balls "out of sight."
There's a confidence about Campbell. Alongside Howard, who despite living three hours away is someone he sees almost every weekend, he's taken on the task of helping to recruit the 2022 class.
LSU was an easy decision for him, and it's an added bonus that Brad Davis will be his offensive line coach. Davis had started recruiting him while he was at Arkansas and said, "I'm going to get you."
Then he called when he was hired at LSU, and according to Campbell, he said, "I didn't realize I was gonna have to switch schools to get you, but what I tell you the day I called you the first time? I'm going to get you."
And he was right. Over the years, Campbell has seen his friends sign their letters in front of the town at Neville High School's gym. Now, it's his turn to officially join his new family.
When asked what he's most excited about, he only has one answer.
"Winning national championships," Campbell said. "We're on the way, and that's what we're gonna do."