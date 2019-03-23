With 1.6 seconds left and the second-round NCAA tournament game tied at 67, LSU guard Tremont Waters drove to the basket into the teeth of Maryland's defense -- a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 on the line.
Waters converted an acrobatic layup, and Maryland's last-second heave missed, pushing LSU to its first Sweet 16 since 2006 in a heart-pounding 69-67 win.
See video of the play below.
Can't see video below? Click here.
LSU WINS IT! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/onGiNmklXu— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019