lsuarkansasbasketball.020319 HS 1994.JPG
Buy Now

LSU guard Tremont Waters (3) calls for noise from the sell out crowd, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. Arkansas defeated LSU 90-89.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

With 1.6 seconds left and the second-round NCAA tournament game tied at 67, LSU guard Tremont Waters drove to the basket into the teeth of Maryland's defense -- a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Waters converted an acrobatic layup, and Maryland's last-second heave missed, pushing LSU to its first Sweet 16 since 2006 in a heart-pounding 69-67 win.

See video of the play below.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Click here to read a full recap of the game.

View comments