BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — St. Bonaventure went into its first-round NCAA tournament assignment Saturday wanting and hoping to keep the score in the 60s against one of the nation’s top scoring teams.

The Bonnies, who ranked fifth nationally in allowing 60.4 points per game, looked like they had a shot to do that — for about 10 minutes.

LSU, which was averaging 82.1 points going into the contest, struggled early and was on pace to score 20 points for the game when it finally got going in the East region matchup.

Eighth-seeded LSU had just four points with 10:45 left in the half when Javonte Smart’s 3-point basket and subsequent technical foul for taunting lit the fuse for a barrage of points that buried No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure 76-61 in Assembly Hall.

After a wobbly start in which it made just 2 of 14 field-goal attempts and trailed 6-4 as the clock ticked down under 11 minutes, LSU (19-9) turned on the offense and eliminated Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure (16-5).

LSU advanced to the second round on Monday to face No. 1 seed Michigan, which took care of Texas Southern 82-66 on Saturday. The game will be played in Indianapolis, but the NCAA hadn’t announced the tip time by deadline time Saturday evening.

After the inauspicious start, Will Wade’s team never looked back and went on to its fifth win in six games behind Cam Thomas’ game-high 27 points and double-doubles by Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Aundre Hyatt.

Days finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds; Hyatt registered three career-highs with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks; and Watford, playing in the same arena where his brother, Christian, starred in for Indiana University, had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

While its offense was slow to start, the defense kept LSU in the game when it limited St. Bonaventure to 2-of-19 shooting in the first 11-plus minutes.

“Yeah, we were getting stops; that’s what I was more excited about,” Wade said. “The offense always comes around. We scored 76 points on a great team. I think we had four points in the first eight minutes of the game.

“The offense always comes around for us. It's about getting stops and rebounding, which is what we did a great job of. I knew as long as we were getting stops and getting rebounds, we were going to be in pretty good shape.”

Jaren Holmes scored 18 points for St. Bonaventure while Osun Osunniyi had 15 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 11 and leading scorer Kyle Lofton was held to 10.

Thomas missed his first five shots from the field and didn’t score his first points until he knocked down two free throws with 8:55 remaining in the half.

Thomas scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half, going 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. He was 11 of 13 at the line for the game.

“I mean, in the second half, I just wanted to attack the basket,” Thomas said. “My 3s and shots were a little off in the first half, so I had to get going by getting to the free-throw line, getting to the basket. That’s how I got going.”

When he scored his first points, LSU still had a pedestrian-like 12 total before the Tigers started to heat up.

Days nailed a 3-point at the 8:00 mark, which sparked a 12-4 run over the next 3½ minutes that produced LSU’s largest lead to that point at 24-14 with 4:29 left.

In a 20-minute stretch that started at the 10:45 mark of the first half and carried over to the second, the Tigers outscored the Bonnies 51-35 to create some separation.

“Since our shots weren't falling, we had to really lock in on defense and get stops because we only had like four points with 11 minutes left in the first half,” Thomas said. “We had to really sit down and get stops. The game plan was to keep them out of the paint and contest all shots, and I think we did a great job of that.”

Wade noticed as the first half progressed.

“I thought we really guarded in the first half,” he said. “Our offense was a little bit raggedy, but we guarded and that kept us in the game.”

LSU simply wore down St. Bonaventure and cruised home while maintaining at least a double-digit cushion for all but 22 seconds of the second half.

The Tigers’ largest lead was 76-60 with 1:17 left.

Wade credited switching defenses for keeping St. Bonaventure out of rhythm early.

“When you can switch and stay in front of everybody, makes it very, very difficult on the other team,” he said. “So I thought the switching really bothered them. We forced them into some contested jump shots.”

By then, a smattering of the purple-and-gold clad fans who used the 204 tickets the NCAA allotted to LSU started chanting, “We want Michigan!”

Wade only allowed himself a moment to think about that during his postgame news conference, partly because the Michigan-Texas Southern game was still unfolding.

“We're going to have to play our best game of the season Monday,” he said. “There's no doubt about that, so hopefully, we're building towards that and can reach a crescendo on Monday.”