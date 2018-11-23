LSU closes out its regular season with a pivotal Southeastern Conference finale at Texas A&M.
With a win, the Tigers almost certainly secure a berth in New Year's Six bowl game for the first time since the College Football Playoff's inception. A loss, and LSU's bowl outlook becomes cloudier.
Get important game day information and catch up on key storylines to follow below.
THE GAME
WHO: No. 7 LSU (9-2) at No. 22 Texas A&M (7-4)
When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
BROADCAST INFO
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
STREAMING: WatchESPN app
KEY STORYLINES
Inside the (betting) line: Texas A&M is a minus-3.5 favorite over LSU, and here's why
Keeping 'The Professor': Dave Aranda's impact on LSU's season through the eyes of SEC coaches
Rabalais: Fair or not, LSU faces judgment day at Texas A&M; let's weigh the outcomes
Texas A&M vs. LSU: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score
