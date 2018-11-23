Alabama LSU Football
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH106

 Gerald Herbert

LSU closes out its regular season with a pivotal Southeastern Conference finale at Texas A&M.

With a win, the Tigers almost certainly secure a berth in New Year's Six bowl game for the first time since the College Football Playoff's inception. A loss, and LSU's bowl outlook becomes cloudier.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 7 LSU (9-2) at No. 22 Texas A&M (7-4)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

BROADCAST INFO

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMINGWatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

Inside the (betting) line: Texas A&M is a minus-3.5 favorite over LSU, and here's why

Keeping 'The Professor': Dave Aranda's impact on LSU's season through the eyes of SEC coaches

Rabalais: Fair or not, LSU faces judgment day at Texas A&M; let's weigh the outcomes

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score

 

LIVE UPDATES

