College football and Twitter: Combined, it's an odd, unique place where The Citadel can poke fun at LSU, Alabama and Mississippi State in just 86 characters.
A few minutes into the second quarter of The Citadel's game vs. Alabama on Saturday, running back Dante Smith scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7.
Imagine that feeling. The Citadel, a 54.5-point underdog who's lost to the likes of Wofford, Furman and Towson this season, hanging with big, bad Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
So excuse the Bulldogs for having a little fun after they scored. The team's official Twitter account tagged LSU and Mississippi State in a tweet saying, "It isn't that hard guys."
WE SCORED.— The Citadel Football (@CitadelFootball) November 17, 2018
Touchdown Smith. @LSUfootball @HailStateFB
It isn't that hard guys.
Q2: 11:42
'Dogs: 7 - Tide: 7#FireThoseCannons | #BeatBAMA pic.twitter.com/7pkC5UPWVn
The Citadel tacked on a field goal the end of the half to tie the score at 10. It didn't attempt a pass in the first half and rushed for 149 yards.
LSU hasn't scored a touchdown against Alabama in its last five quarters. And the Tigers haven't scored a touchdown at home against Alabama since the first quarter of a 20-13 overtime loss in 2014.