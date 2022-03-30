The mass exodus from the LSU basketball team continued Wednesday when two more players entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Freshmen Bradley Ezewiro and Justice Williams added their names to the list, bringing to seven the number of Tigers who are checking out their future options.
Already in the portal were guards Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller; forward Shareef O'Neal; and center Jerrell Colbert.
With seven players in the portal, Darius Days completing his eligibility and Tari Eason entering the NBA draft, four scholarship players from the 2021-22 season remain on the roster: Guard Eric Gaines, forwards Mwani Wilkinson and Alex Fudge, and center Efton Reid.
The little-used Ezewiro and Williams showed up on the list on the same day LSU announced that former Murray State point guard Justice Hill had joined the program.
Hill, who played the past two seasons at Murray State for new LSU coach Matt McMahon, was the second incoming transfer for the Tigers in as many days.
Former Northwestern State forward Kendal Coleman announced Monday he was transferring to LSU, and the school made it official Tuesday.
Ezewiro, a 6-foot-8 forward, played in just seven games this season with no starts. He averaged 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds while playing 4.1 minutes per game.
Williams, a 6-4 guard, was expected to redshirt this past season after reclassifying and entering college a year early.
In addition, the four-star prospect showed up on campus with a foot injury that sidelined him for much of preseason practice.
But former coach Will Wade pulled the redshirt when his team was plagued by injuries at the position at the start of Southeastern Conference play in late December.
Williams eventually played in 20 games with one start and averaged 1.7 points in shooting just 27.5% from the field. He averaged 10.6 minutes a game.