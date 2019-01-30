There’s no doubt which of the LSU’s 19 games has had the biggest impact on Lady Tiger post player Faustine Aifuwa.
On Jan. 13 she went scoreless on 0 for 6 shooting, and had one rebound in 13 minutes, and it wasn’t one of those foul-trouble situations.
“It was like a slap across the face,” said Aifuwa, a 6-feet-5 sophomore.
Since then, Aifuwa has responded nicely, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game and that’s a good thing considering what’s coming next.
Aifuwa will go head-to-head with the best post player in the nation, 6-7 All American Teaira McCowan, when No. 6 Mississippi State comes to the Maravich Assembly Center Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
The season had been one of inconsistent play for Aifuwa until South Carolina, which jumped on LSU and controlled the game throughout. Aifuwa’s performance was part of the problem. Instead of curling up into a ball of self-pity, she used it as an impetus for a turnaround.
“I was frustrated with myself not being able to produce for my team and be the player they need me to be,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, I need to get myself together and be productive, help my team.’ That means being in the gym, more focused in practice and being more determined in games.”
Aifuwa, who missed her freshman season in 2016-17 because of an October knee injury, went to work in earnest on small details like post moves, finishing with contact, boxing out, being more aggressive and staying engaged after a shot.
The results were immediate. She hit nine of 10 shots for a career-high 19 points and added nine rebounds against Kentucky. Best of all, she stopped the up-and-down nature of her performances by owning up to her duty as a starter.
“She’s wanting it more, seeing her potential and owning up to it and it’s showing up on the court, forward Ayana Smith said. “She knew in that game we needed her and she wouldn’t give us her. She felt sorry about that and it was a turning point for her. Since then she’s been on it.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said Aifuwa has barely tapped into the deep well of her talent and she had been showing up well defensively and on the boards. It’s only now that’s she’s found her confidence in her offense with the help of better guard play when feeding the post. Learning little tricks like sealing off defenders early in the possession was a key to getting position under the basket, being physical and winning the “foot-fight” for position.
“She’s a 6-5 player who can score on the low block, but you can put her in that trail spot, and she has a nice touch with the jump shot,” Fargas said. “It looks very natural with her footwork. She’s showcasing her turnaround jumper. That’s something we’ll continue to work on.
“She’s got a huge upside. She’s only touched the surface. There’s so much more in her that we’re going to keep challenging her to pull out and be better for our team.”
LSU (12-7, 3-4 in SEC) will need Aifuwa at her best Thursday with McCowan, a senior who helped take Mississippi State (19-1, 7-0) to the NCAA finals two years ago. She’s averaging 17.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for a team whose average margin of victory in SEC games is 26.1.
Aifuwa said she embraces the challenge as an opportunity against the best at her position. Practices against the scout team of men at practice have been particularly physical this week. Aifuwa started 15 games last year and said she played about 15 minutes against McCowan in last year’s meeting with Mississippi State.
“McCowan is one of the best in the country,” Aifuwa said.” We just have to go hard and stick with the game plan, not come in there scared. You’ve got to not second guess yourself and try to keep her off the boards. This game will definitely be a test to see if I can guard the best player in the country.”
McCowan is one of four players averaging in double figures. Anriel Howard (15.6), Jordan Danberry (13.3) and Cloe Bibby (11.9) make for difficult matchups. The Lady Bulldogs have become less reliant on shooting 3-pointers as in the past two seasons with the guards attacking the basket more.
“I like that Faustine’s going up against a very talented McCowan,” Fargas said. “They (Aifuwa and Mitchell) have nothing to lose and so much to gain by putting their best effort out there. They have a chance to stack themselves in a position to be looked upon like that in the near future.
“Mississippi State is a very competitive team, still in that elite level of play. We have to do the best we can on McCowan can’t allow someone else to get 20 or a career high.”