Coaches, by nature, are often reticent to label a midseason game a “must-win” situation.
But there’s little doubt LSU’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M on Wednesday night fell under that category.
Had the Tigers dropped a fourth consecutive league game for the first time in his five-year tenure, Will Wade likely would have squashed that kind of talk.
With 10 games remaining in conference play, he simply would have moved on to the next opportunity.
On Thursday morning, however, Wade wasn’t about to downplay the importance of his team’s gutsy rally over the final 3 minutes, 34 seconds.
Fueled by the Tigers’ 2-2-1 fullcourt press, a 13-2 run to close out the game turned a five-point deficit into a much-needed 70-64 victory in the face of some long odds in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Some 10 hours later, Wade didn’t hesitate when asked about it coming in a must-win spot in a tight game. The contest featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties and neither team led by more than six points.
“I mean, it was certainly very important,” he said. “The season could have taken on a much different complexion without that win, that’s for sure.”
With a fourth straight setback in the league, No. 19 LSU would have been tied for 10th in the league at 3-5 and in a bad spot to try and get back into the hunt for a fourth consecutive double-bye in the conference tournament.
Another loss would have been understandable because of the circumstances, but not palatable.
Point guard Xavier Pinson missed his fifth game in a row with a knee injury, forward Darius Days was out with a sprained ankle and Tari Eason left the floor with under seven minutes to play with cramps that had him getting IV fluids in the locker room as the final minutes ticked off the clock.
“Our guys played so hard,” Wade said. “Our will to win last night was phenomenal.”
He immediately pointed out that rebounding, a sore subject for him most of the season, was much-improved with the Tigers finishing the game with a 38-30 edge.
But they were most impressive on the offensive glass, where LSU picked off 15 rebounds — or 52% of its misses.
Anything above 38% is considered good, he said, and it was their best showing in conference play this season.
With two of their top three scorers missing and scoring leader Eason joining them late, LSU was definitely at a major disadvantage on the offensive end in the closing minutes.
But Brandon Murray, Eric Gaines and Mwani Wilkinson produced big plays in crunch time, which, combined with a stifling defense, made the difference in the end.
Wilkinson’s only field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:18 to play, tied the game and Murray and Gaines combined for six free throws to account for a 9-0 run to end the contest.
Murray didn’t start because Wade was strategizing to keep him out of foul trouble, but still played 32 minutes and delivered a career-high 21 points.
Gaines put up a career-best 16 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Gaines saved his best for the defensive end when he peeled away from the player he was guarding to block what appeared to be a clear path to a baseline dunk by A&M’s Marcus Williams with 23 seconds left and LSU nursing a 66-64 lead.
The 6-foot-2 Gaines, who was playing with four fouls, soared high to meet Williams at the rim and swatted the ball away in what turned out to be the Aggies’ last chance at a road win.
“That was huge. … It was the play of the game because the game would have been tied,” Wade said. “We messed up on a double-switch on pistol action. I mean, he saved us.
"Eric played his best game here. He was phenomenal … just tremendous."
Shareef O’Neal added seven points, three rebounds and a block while playing 20 minutes, his most significant action in more than a year.
“Look, we had to have other guys step up and make plays,” Wade said. “It was a tough situation. Murray and Gaines and Shareef, and some other guys stepped up and made plays. It was just what we had to have.
“It's been a rough couple of weeks. … We needed something positive to happen to us and I was very, very proud of our guys.”