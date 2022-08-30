After nine months of preparation under new coach Brian Kelly, it’s almost time for LSU to play football again. The Tigers have an interesting schedule in his first year highlighted by the non-conference opener Sunday night against Florida State, a rare crossover game with Tennessee and Alabama at home.
In a crowded SEC West, LSU’s projected win total sits at seven games, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We’re not here to predict whether or not that will be correct. It may be harder than ever to make accurate forecasts in college football this season anyway after so many players transferred.
But we did examine every game on the schedule to try to figure out why LSU could win — or lose — all of them.
Florida State
Why they’ll win: The defensive line is LSU’s biggest strength. With Ali Gaye, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari, the position may have four future NFL players. LSU will win the opener if that group contains dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis and stops the run against an offensive line with uncertainty at center.
Why they’ll lose: Florida State rushed 54 times for 406 yards and six touchdowns in its season-opening win against Duquesne. The opponent has to be taken into account, but that’s an impressive turnaround for an offense that struggled to dominate lesser teams the last few years. LSU may also need time to gel.
Southern
Why they’ll win: LSU recruits bigger, faster and stronger players, which should lead to an easy win in the first game between these cross-town schools. Expect some backups to get playing time in the second half as LSU cruises through the home opener. Now the halftime show? That might be a different story.
Why they’ll lose: It would take quite the upset. Southern has been outscored 264-51 by Football Bowl Subdivision teams in five games over the last five years. The Jaguars, who went 4-7 last fall with an interim coach, are entering their first season under former Prairie View A&M coach Eric Dooley.
Mississippi State
Why they’ll win: Playing Mississippi State starts with keeping everything underneath on defense, and LSU feels optimistic about the reconstructed secondary after preseason camp. But this comes down to the ability of LSU’s talented receivers to stretch the field. The Bulldogs ranked 113th in passes over 40 yards allowed last season.
Why they’ll lose: LSU experienced firsthand what happens when a defense blows coverages against the Air Raid in 2020. Mississippi State, which finished in the top 10 nationally in passing yards per game the last two years, has an experienced squad to support the pass-heavy scheme led by junior quarterback Will Rogers.
New Mexico
Why they’ll win: Consider this another game LSU can use to develop the backups. New Mexico went 3-9 last season. It averaged 12.2 points per game, which ranked last among FBS teams. With LSU’s clear talent advantage, it should not struggle in the last tune-up before the conference gauntlet begins.
Why they’ll lose: This would, again, require a monumental upset. New Mexico hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2016. It is projected to land near the bottom of the country in most major statistics, especially on offense. Maybe Kansas transfer quarterback Miles Kendrick can help third-year coach Danny Gonzales turn things around.
Auburn
Why they’ll win: LSU won’t have to deal with quarterback Bo Nix’s spinning theatrics again. That helps. Former LSU transfer TJ Finley won the job after Nix moved to Oregon. Regardless of the quarterback, Auburn will try to run the football. LSU can win if the defensive front stops running back Tank Bigsby.
Why they’ll lose: This will be LSU’s first true road game, and it has lost seven of the last 10 meetings at Auburn. How will new players who never experienced that atmosphere respond? Auburn also returned the majority of a defensive line that recorded 36 sacks and 96 tackles for loss last season.
Tennessee
Why they’ll win: It could be hard to stop Tennessee’s offense, as we'll explain below, but the Volunteers look more vulnerable on defense. They were 101st in third downs allowed last season. Opponents converted 42.13% of them. The recipe for LSU: control time of possession to keep Tennessee's offense off the field.
Why they’ll lose: Hendon Hooker established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the conference with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. The Virginia Tech transfer, along with redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman, give Tennessee an offense ranked No. 3 in the preseason SP+ projections, a measurement of efficiency.
Florida
Why they’ll win: Florida finds itself in a similar position to LSU after replacing head coaches. But former UL coach Billy Napier inherited a roster without as much talent after Dan Mullen’s best recruiting class in the last four years ranked ninth. Napier has a lot of work to do, especially on defense.
Why they’ll lose: Now the unquestioned starter, redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson returned as one of the most physically impressive players in the SEC. Richardson has a lot to prove after completing 59% of his passes for six touchdowns and five interceptions last year, but he may have taken the next step.
Ole Miss
Why they’ll win: After Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season and a Sugar Bowl berth, he had to replace the majority of his key players and both coordinators. Kiffin reloaded through the transfer portal, but he acknowledged it takes time to mesh. Plus, Ole Miss has questions at quarterback.
Why they’ll lose: Kiffin, the self-titled “Portal King,” signed the second-best transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. The group included USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, TCU running back Zach Evans and USC tight end Michael Trigg. Many other newcomers are expected to contribute, and Ole Miss has an experienced offensive line.
Alabama
Why they’ll win: Even when there has been an obvious talent gap, LSU plays hard in this game. The Tigers appeared outmatched last year, and they almost upset Alabama on the road. LSU may actually match up well in spots. Alabama’s offensive line struggled last season, and the cornerbacks are relatively inexperienced.
Why they’ll lose: In the two previous seasons after Alabama lost the national championship under Nick Saban, it went 24-3 with a title. The team somehow has a chip on its shoulder with a preseason No. 1 ranking after losing the championship game. That mentality, plus Bryce Young and Will Anderson? Watch out.
Arkansas
Why they’ll win: Without wide receiver Treylon Burks, who accounted for 40 percent of Arkansas’ receiving yards last season, the Razorbacks’ offense lacks a proven target on the outside. Teams can stock the box if no one emerges. Arkansas also had to replace a significant chunk of its defensive production.
Why they’ll lose: Sam Pittman pulled Arkansas from the bottom of the division to finish the 2021 season ranked for the first time in a decade. Now facing expectations, he brought back steady dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson and an experienced offensive line. Pittman has made Arkansas physical again — and difficult to beat.
UAB
Why they’ll win: UAB coach Bill Clark retired this summer because of chronic back issues, making offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent the interim coach shortly before preseason camp. That’s not easy for a team to go through so close to the season. And frankly, LSU has a more talented roster across the board.
Why they’ll lose: This looks like a potential trap game before the regular season finale against Texas A&M. Since resurrecting the program in 2017, UAB hasn't finished with a losing record. Last year, it went 9-4 and beat a solid BYU team in the bowl game. It brought back 12 returning starters.
Texas A&M
Why they’ll win: Texas A&M didn’t return much offensive production, and besides a few exceptions, Brian Kelly’s teams have played well in November. Notre Dame went 33-13 the final month of the regular season during his tenure. If he has LSU clicking in his first year, the team will play hard down the stretch.
Why they’ll lose: Jimbo Fisher has collected a lot of talent, especially on a defense that ranks third in the preseason SP+ projections. Texas A&M’s recruiting classes finished in the top 10 the past four years, culminating in the highest-rated class ever in the last cycle. Is this the Aggies’ breakout year?