LSU doesn't actually own Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, even if a team flag said otherwise for a short while.

Moments after the Tigers' back-and-forth 45-38 victory over the Longhorns, sophomore safety Kenan Jones could be seen on video driving an LSU flag into one of the endzones.

Jones swung the flag around several times, and appeared to second-guess the idea before eventually smirking at the camera as someone from off-camera yelled "no, Kenan."

As he drove the flag in flanked by several palyers, he appeared to yell: "This is our home now."

Kenan Jones planted the @LSUfootball flag in Longhorn territory. pic.twitter.com/idOorM9uWi — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2019

Jones is a from Berwick, Louisiana.

