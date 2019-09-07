texaslsu.090819 HS 2558.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) celebrates with LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) and LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) after scoring in the second half of the Tigers' 45-38 win over the Longhorns, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU doesn't actually own Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, even if a team flag said otherwise for a short while. 

Moments after the Tigers' back-and-forth 45-38 victory over the Longhorns, sophomore safety Kenan Jones could be seen on video driving an LSU flag into one of the endzones.

Jones swung the flag around several times, and appeared to second-guess the idea before eventually smirking at the camera as someone from off-camera yelled "no, Kenan." 

As he drove the flag in flanked by several palyers, he appeared to yell: "This is our home now." 

Can't see the video below? Click here. 

Jones is a from Berwick, Louisiana. 

MORE COVERAGE: 

View comments