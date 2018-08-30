Notes on a football flip card (trading in my golf scorecard for now) I jotted down while waiting with something approaching giddy anticipation for Thursday’s Northwestern State-Texas A&M game.
It’s good to have college football back in a big way.
'First-and-10 for LSU …'
The Tigers break the huddle Sunday night against Miami for their first offensive series. Joe Burrow walks his team up to the scrimmage line for the first time, surveys the Miami defense (hold the turnover chains for now, please), barks out his cadence and takes the snap.
What will that first play be? A run, or a pass?
Historically, that’s been a pretty easy question to answer. Rummaging through my desk for the LSU stat sheet I have to 2002 (this is why I never throw anything away) and some checking on LSU’s website, crack research tells me the Tigers have thrown a pass on the season’s first play only once since 2001.
That was in the 2012 opener against North Texas, when Zach Mettenberger fired and missed for Odell Beckham Jr. The Tigers quickly came to their senses and Mettenberger handed off to Alfred Blue, who rumbled for a 9-yard gain.
This is a little different. Will LSU coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to truly make a statement — albeit a small one in the vast scope of the entire season — and let Burrow come out throwing? And what kind of pass should that be? A deep vertical test to stretch the Hurricanes' vaunted secondary, or a safe toss in the flat to bolster the confidence?
Or, will LSU do what LSU has done every year but one since 2001 and hand off the ball, this time to expected starting tailback Nick Brossette? I doubt we will see a Matt Canada-esque jet sweep to one of the receivers.
Surely the decision is already made. Unless LSU starts at its own 2-yard line after a punt, or at the Miami 2 after a turnover, the play has already been scripted. Burrow knows what he needs to do.
So what will it be: a run, or a pass? I’m betting on a clean break with tradition and that Burrow comes out throwing, though part of me wants to see it before I believe LSU will actually pass first and run second. Whatever the call, it will be the first small insight into a season full of questions for the Tigers.
Tick … tick … tick ...
Yes, the tickets and concessions are expensive. The parking is still a major hassle. And how do they expect a 21st Century American to squeeze their behind into such narrow seats?
But the folks running college football are, to their credit, in ways large and small, are finally figuring out blind loyalty is not going to pack their stadiums anymore.
You have seen it this month at LSU, with the school announcing a 2025-26 home-and-home with Clemson and a 2023 home game with Army, raising the difficulty and interest factor on the Tigers’ future nonconference schedules.
“It’s what our fans want,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said of the Clemson series in a written statement.
Somewhat to that end, the Southeastern Conference announced this week it will implement a television timeout countdown clock in its stadiums starting this season. The clock will give fans, as well as teams and game officials, an instant look at how much time remains until play resumes.
You think you can make it to the restroom and back before the next snap, Boudreaux? Now you’ve got data to help you make your decision.
The countdown clocks will not be in effect at any of the neutral-site games involving SEC teams this weekend. That includes the LSU-Miami game in Arlington, Texas, though we know if he could, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would have the biggest and best countdown clock there is. But you should be able to see it when LSU opens its home schedule next Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.
"The use of a visible timeout countdown clock will provide fans in particular an opportunity to know when a game will re-start after a television timeout and hopefully give some definition to the perceived delays in a game," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who will attend the LSU-Miami game. "The clock will also give teams, game officials and event administrators more definitive information for time management in their respective areas of the game."
Will that make things better? Hard to say. If it helps tighten up what can be interminably long games, then it will be more than an electronic novelty. But at least it is something proactive to improve the fan experience.
Now if the SEC will just get rid of that stadium-wide alcohol ban …
Hey, look me over …
Meanwhile, LSU announced this week it is seeking applications from fans to join its 25-person Tiger Fan Council. Applicants are asked to make a two-year commitment to attend at least four half-day meetings per year to cover a variety of game management items and suggest ideas of their own.
Cleary, one has to take a wait-and-see approach as to whether anything productive will come of such a conclave. But it is a worthwhile first step to helping fans go from feeling they are simply being invited to a game to spend vast sums of their money to actually having a constructive say in things.
People who want their own private restroom or mini-fridge beneath their seat every time they go to Tiger Stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center or Alex Box Stadium are still going to be disappointed. But here is your chance to be heard, folks, and affect an even incremental change. It will be more than interesting in the coming years to hear what comes out of the Tiger Fan Council.