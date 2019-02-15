Make no mistake about it, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade is a numbers guy.
So it came as no surprise Friday when Wade focused on one big number while previewing Saturday’s game with Georgia.
It wasn’t Georgia’s 1-10 Southeastern Conference record, a mark that has the Bulldogs sitting just one game out of the league cellar.
It was 44, the number of points Georgia piled up in the paint area in an 82-72 loss to LSU on Jan. 23 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“You should see the shot chart,” Wade said pointedly. “It was embarrassing. They hit 22 shots, basically, right in front of the rim.”
It was Wade’s way of saying that LSU (20-4, 10-1 SEC) can’t afford to overlook Georgia (10-14, 1-10), or take it lightly, when they get together at 5 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
No. 19 LSU is still flying high after clipping No. 5 Kentucky on Kavell Bigby-Williams’ buzzer-beating tip-in Tuesday night, so not approaching the rematch with Georgia with the same mentality isn’t an option in Wade’s mind.
“If we’re going to compete for a championship and compete at a high level, there are some areas that we have to get better at,” he said Friday. “I’m very concerned about our transition defense. It’s a major area of concern for me, and it’s going to get tested at Georgia.”
Wade said the majority of Georgia’s 44 points in the paint came in transition, which has been problematic for LSU most of the season.
Georgia’s big front line of Rayshaun Hammonds (6-foot-8), Nicolas Claxton (6-11) and Derek Ogbeide (6-9) did the most damage in the first game, combining for 47 points and 17 rebounds.
Hammond finished with 18 points and three rebounds. Claxton and Ogbeide scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Claxton pulled down a game-high nine rebounds while Ogbeide had five.
“We have some areas where have got to get better if we are going to be a championship level team and a team that fancies itself as a team that can compete at a high level,” Wade said.
The Tigers certainly played at that level Tuesday night.
Its stunning upset in Lexington enabled LSU to snap a second-place tie with Kentucky and remained one game behind No. 1 Tennessee. The Vols, who play the Tigers next Saturday in the PMAC, are 11-0 in the conference while putting together a school-record 18-game winning streak.
But there’s no time for LSU to relax even though it’s in second place with seven games remaining.
“I mean, every game is important and every game is meaningful from here on out,” Wade said. “We have to be locked in and focused and we have to hammer the details. We’ve been doing a good job of that recently and now going forward every game has a heightened sense of meaning.
“The bigger the game you win, the bigger the next game becomes,” he said, referencing the huge Kentucky upset. “It certainly keeps building on each other. We certainly have to stay focused, stick to our routine and stick to what we do to give ourselves a chance.”
While his team had little trouble with Georgia the first time around, Wade is concerned about how his team reacted to its second game with Arkansas this season.
After topping the Razorbacks on the road in overtime 94-88, the Tigers fell 90-89 in the rematch in the PMAC to end their 10-game winning streak.
“We did not prepare well and we didn’t play with the edge that we needed to against Arkansas that second time around,” he said. “We have to get that corrected. … We certainly need to learn our lessons from the Arkansas game and be better against (Georgia) on the road.”
Georgia’s only win in conference play came on Jan. 9 against Vanderbilt, which is 0-11 in the league.
Since then, Tom Crean’s team has lost nine consecutive SEC games. Its only victory in the past five weeks came over Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
That game has Wade’s attention because Georgia went 12 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc in a 98-88 win over Wade’s former boss, Shaka Smart.
“They made a bunch of 3s, so we have to do a good job of guarding and giving better resistance,” Wade said. “We did not do a good job of that in the second half when we played them the first time.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Georgia
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Florida, 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2)
Briefly
• LSU's 10-1 SEC start is tied for fifth-best in program history through 11 games. The Tigers were 11-0 in 1935, 1953, 1954 and 1981. They were also 10-1 in 2009.
• In SEC play, LSU's Naz Reid is averaging 15.2 points a game and is hitting 49.6 percent from the field (46.2 from 3-point range) and 82.0 percent of his free throws.
• Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton leads the Bulldogs in all five major stats categories — points (12.7), rebounds (9.2), assists (2.0), blocks (2.6) and steals (1.3).
Probable lineups
LSU (20-4, 10-1 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.7 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.3 3.0
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.0 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.8 6.3
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.7 5.9
Key reserves
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.1 2.4*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 8.0 5.8
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.3 4.3
* assists
Georgia (10-14, 1-10 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Teshaun Hightower 6-5 So. 8.0 1.8*
G Jordan Harris 6-4 Jr. 5.7 3.5
F Rayshaun Hammonds 6-8 So. 12.4 6.4
F Derek Ogbeide 6-9 Sr. 9.9 5.6
F Nicolas Claxton 6-11 So. 12.7 9.2
Key reserves
G Tyree Crump 6-1 Jr. 10.0 1.8*
F E'Torrion Wilridge 6-6 Sr. 3.6 2.6
G Turtle Jackson 6-4 Sr. 5.3 1.8*
* assists