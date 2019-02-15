Tuesday's showdown between Kentucky and LSU will pit two coaches at the opposite end of the coaching experience spectrum against each other in Will Wade and John Calipari.

The tale of the tape:

Age: Wade, 36; Calipari, 60

Years as college head coach: Wade, 6 (Chatanooga, VCU, LSU); Calipari, 27 (UMass, Memphis, Kentucky)

Record: Wade, 128-64; Calipari, 698-205

Annual salary: Wade, $2.5 million; Calipari, 7.45 million

Head-to-head: Calipari leads 1-0 (74-71 at LSU in 2017-18 season)