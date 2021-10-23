OXFORD, Miss. — Two notable offensive linemen, left tackle Cameron Wire and versatile backup Charles Turner, didn't travel with LSU to its game Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss.
Without Wire, redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford started at left tackle. He and Wire had rotated the last two weeks.
LSU had to bring a smaller roster because Southeastern Conference rules only allow visiting teams to bring 70 players. Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin, who was out last weekend, also didn't travel.
Most of the players who didn't travel were walk-ons, freshmen or injured.
Players who didn't travel:
Asterisk denotes out for the season.
CB Eli Ricks, So.*
WR Kayshon Boutte, So.*
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.*
RB John Emery, Jr.*
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
QB Tavion Faulk, Fr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
S Jordan Toles, So.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
WR Carter Arceneaux, Fr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
DB Major Burns, So.
DB Everett Garard, Fr.
PK Damion Ramos, Fr.
LB Antoine Sampah, So.
LB Hunter Faust, Jr.
PK Ezekeal Mata, Fr.
LB Phillip Webb, R-Fr.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
LB Lane Blue, Fr.
LB Matt Worch, Fr.
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
LS Luke Laforge, Fr.
TE Stephen King, Jr.
TE Charlie Drost, R-Fr.
LB Blake McLaughlin, Fr.
LB Sloan Wright, Fr.
P Jonathan Ferguson, Fr.
LB Nate Harris, Fr.
LB Dylan Gibbs, Fr.
LB Aaron Benfield, So.
OL Chasen Hines, Sr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.*
OL Kardell Thomas, So.
OL Cameron Wire, Jr.
OL Josh Billedeaux, Fr.
OL Lanson Smith, Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
TE Gabe Leonards, Fr.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
WR Jack Rilling, Fr.
DT Joseph Evans, So.*