LSU football picked up its 12th commitment for the 2021 class with the addition of Saivion Jones, a 4-star defensive end prospect out of Saint James High.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound recruit Tweeted his decision to join the Tigers' class.
With Jones' commitment, the defending national champions boast the No. 6 class nationally, according to 247Sports. LSU's nine four star prospects is tied for the fourth most of any school, trailing only Ohio State, Clemson and North Carolina.
LSU football 2021 recruiting class:
- Raesjon Davis - Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) OLB 6-1 215 ***** Nation's No. 3 OLB
- JoJo Earle - Aledo, Texas (Aledo) WR 5-9 170 **** Nation's No. 73 overall recruit
- Khari Gee - Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy) S 6-3 185 **** Nation's No. 22 S
- Deion Smith - Jackson, Miss. (Provine) WR 6-1 172 **** Nation's No. 90 overall recruit
- Corey Kiner - Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon) RB 5-10 205 **** Nation's No. 10 RB
- Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus) QB 6-1 182 **** Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
- Landon Jackson - Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) WDE 6-6 240 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE
- Saivion Jones - Saint James (St. James) WDE 6-5 240 ***** Nation's No. 19 WDE
- Zavier Carter - Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter) OLB 6-4 193 **** Nation's No. 13 OLB
- Dakota Mitchell - Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park) S 6-0 184 *** Nation's No. 28 S
- Anthony Hundley - Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) DT 6-3 270 *** Nation's No. 35 DT
- Peyton Todd - West Monroe (West Monroe) P 6-5 210 N/A N/A
The early signing period is still seven months away, giving LSU's 12 verbal commitments time to change schools and other prospects to factor into the mix.
LSU finished with the No. 4 class in 2020, trailing only Georgia, Alabama and Clemson.