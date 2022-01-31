LSU’s Class of 2022 recruiting ranking is hovering between the No. 17 and No. 18 spots according to On3 and 247Sports, but after the final official visit weekend before National Signing Day, head coach Brian Kelly is looking to dance his way into a top-10 recruiting class.
While most athletes signed in December, there are still remaining prospects on the board who have renounced their previous commitments or are taking their time.
Notable five-star athletes linebacker Harold Perkins and safety Jacoby Mathews are two of the biggest names left, being No. 1 and No. 2 nationally at the linebacker and safety positions respectively.
"They are definitely in for a fight for both," On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons said. "You would think for Mathews they would have a better shot there, but I’ve heard a slight more buzz on Perkins."
Securing one of them seems likely, and LSU is still pursuing local running back Trevonte Citizen, who committed to LSU originally in July, then reopened his recruitment in November.
Already, Kelly has reeled in 11 athletes from the transfer portal, a class that ranks No. 1 in the nation, but Wednesday’s signings will determine which direction he goes next.
Harold Perkins, LB, 5-star, Cypress Park (Texas)
Standing just over 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Perkins is listed as a linebacker, but has also been on special teams and played running back at Cypress Park High School, according to On3 recruiting. LSU has one linebacker in its recruiting class and none in its transfer portal class, making it a priority position to recruit, and Perkins is No. 1 in the nation. The No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 announced he would reopen his recruitment on Monday, Jan. 24 after previously committing to Texas A&M on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American game.
"LSU just lost Damone Clark, so they’re looking for an impact linebacker and Perkins is the best in the country," On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said. "He's a New Orleans-native and had been a Texas A&M lean for a good chunk, and the interesting thing is— I don’t think that de-commitment was expected."
"LSU was doing a good job of recruiting him under (Ed) Orgeron, and they may not have had a chance to patch up with Perkins as quickly as they would’ve liked, but the timing worked out."
As a running back this year, Perkins put together a 1,194-yard season, averaging 17.8 yards per carry, capping that off with 300 yards receiving on 13 receptions. He returned five kickoffs for 92 yards, averaging 18.4 yards per return. On defense, 23 of his 29 total tackles during his season were solo and three were for loss. During his junior year, Perkins had 47 total tackles, including 14.5 for loss.
"If Brian Kelly wants to win in the SEC, he’s got to get dogs like Perkins," Simmons said. "You watch how explosive he is and to compete in the SEC you’ve got to get guys like Perkins on that roster. You’ve got to keep the hometown kids home, but also get bold kids like Perkins out of Texas."
Jacoby Mathews, S, 5-star, Ponchatoula
The No. 2 safety in the nation is in LSU's backyard. Mathews previously committed to the Tigers in April of 2021, then de-committed in July. Mathews has kept LSU in his top two, alongside Florida, where he has previous relationships with now head coach Billy Napier and former LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, according to On3.
Mathews has played multiple positions at Ponchatoula, including quarterback and receiver, but started at safety during his senior year. He’s also a star basketball player, averaging over 12 points per game. He’s the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana, and No. 31 in the nation.
"It’s still somewhat of a three-team race: LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, but in my view, it comes down to Florida and LSU," Spiegelman said. "Corey Raymond was the first coach to offer him as a freshman. Florida felt very optimistic after the visit, and I think LSU was able to match that same kind of hype over the weekend and there are a lot of ties he has to current roster and 2022 class."
Trevonte Citizen, RB, 4-star, Lake Charles
Citizen is also a former LSU commitment, but the Tigers are still within his top four going into national signing day alongside Auburn, Florida and Miami. The local two-way player for Lake Charles Prep is the No. 4 running back in the nation and No. 8 recruit in the state, according to On3 consensus rankings. He finished his senior year rushing for 743 yards on 65 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per carry, adding 66 total tackles as starting linebacker.
Citizen originally committed to the Tigers in July of last year and reopened his recruitment in November. He visited Baton Rouge this weekend, but so far, no one has any clue where he’s leaning.
"He’s a physical guy who can play early, but the tricky thing is— I don’t think anybody has a great feel yet, probably including himself," Simmons said. "Auburn is high on his list, and he was leaning toward Auburn on Monday, but now they’re without an offensive coordinator. This could go into Wednesday morning without Trevonte knowing 100% until he announces."
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, DB, 3-star, Waxahachie (Texas)
Davis-Robinson is the No. 50 cornerback in the nation and No. 48 recruit in the state of Texas. The 6-foot, 176-pound athlete tallied 46 total tackles during his senior season, including 36 solo and six for loss. LSU is leading the way on predictions across both the On3 and 247Sports recruiting sites, but he’s also fielding offers from Oregon and University of Houston.
"Jaelyn was leaning towards Oregon going into that visit last weekend," Simmons said. "Coming out of that visit, I’ve heard a lot of pro-LSU stuff."
Caleb Douglas, WR, 4-star, Hightower (Texas)
Since Kelly’s arrival on campus, five LSU wide receivers have put their name in the transfer portal, making the position one of high interest. The Class of 2022 currently only has one on its list, but Douglas, a 6–foot-4, 84-pound Hightower High School wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas is one of the best remaining on the board.
Douglas is the No. 48 prospect in the state and in the position nationally. He’s listed LSU in his top two alongside Florida. He recorded 54 receptions for 984 yards in the 2021 season, averaging 19.3 yards per reception. During his junior season, he caught 20 passes for 237 yards. Douglas was a part of group of official visitors to Baton Rouge this past weekend.
"Caleb is down to LSU and Florida and he’s a long-time USC commitment, but the reason he committed to USC is now Florida’s wide receivers' coach," Spiegelman said. "That was probably the most important relationship for him during this time. LSU got in late and I think they’ve done a pretty good job of gaining ground quickly. Cortez Hankton is pretty familiar with Houston."
Danny Lewis, TE, 3-star, Westgate
What you do know about Lewis is that he danced in a viral video with Kelly, but he’s also choosing between Alabama and LSU on signing day. So far, the Tigers have one tight end commit in the class after the departure of Jake Johnson, brother of former quarterback Max Johnson. Lewis is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and was the leader of a state-championship winning Westgate team in 2021.
"The biggest question for me is how big of a priority he is for Alabama," Simmons said. "Alabama wants Lewis, but when it comes down to a close race, you tend to go in-state. Both teams need tight ends and he wants to play early, so I lean slightly toward LSU."
Lewis is the No. 30 tight end prospect in the nation and is the No. 29 overall recruit out of the state of Louisiana. He was originally committed to Cincinnati, but reopened his recruitment in January and visited Florida, Alabama and LSU.
"A lot hinges on (Jacoby) Mathews and (Harold) Perkins," Simmons said. "Kelly needs to keep Jacoby— he’s the No. 1 player at home— his success rests on that."