With the highest-paid coach at a public university, two well-compensated coordinators and eight other assistants under contract, LSU has committed millions of dollars to its new football coaches.
In total, LSU will pay $17,555,000 in base salary and supplemental compensation to the on-field staff in 2022, according to an analysis of term sheets obtained by The Advocate through public-records requests.
The annual number will rise as the compensation increases by various increments. If the coaching staff remains together under the original deals, LSU will pay $18.325 million in 2023 and $18.025 million in 2024, though offensive line coach Brad Davis is not currently under contract that season.
LSU paid its assistant coaches $6,604,550 last year as some took 5% reductions because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to their contracts. Head coach Ed Orgeron made $9.01 million in 2021, which made him the second-highest paid coach in college football, according to a USA Today database. That means that LSU paid its on-field staff $15,614,550 last season, which is more than $1.9 million less than it will pay in 2022.
The school and Orgeron reached a separation agreement in the middle of the season, which led to the hiring of Brian Kelly from Notre Dame.
Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. However, he will also receive a $500,000 longevity bonus every July, and if LSU makes a bowl game, he will earn another $500,000, helping him average nine figures per year by the end of the deal.
All of the new assistant coaches agreed to three-year deals. Davis, the only coach retained from the previous staff, has two years left on his contract. He will earn $830,000 next season.
Kelly’s highest-paid assistant will be defensive coordinator Matt House. Currently the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, House will make an average of $1.9 million annually over the course of his deal. His salary will start at $1.8 million and increase by $100,000 annually over the life of the contract.
House replaces Daronte Jones, who earned $1.3 million per year in his only season at LSU. House’s salary won't be as much as former LSU defensive coordinators Dave Aranda or Bo Pelini. Aranda earned $2.5 million annually in his last contract. Pelini made $2.3 million during his one season.
With his deal, House would have tied Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as the fifth-highest paid assistant in college football this season, according to a USA Today database. Grinch also earned $1.8 million before leaving for Southern Cal with new coach Lincoln Riley.
After making a reported $460,000 per year at Cincinnati, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s annual salary will start at $1.3 million and increase by $100,000 increments every year through the end of the deal.
Former LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz was also set to earn $1.3 million next season.
New associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson, a former LSU assistant who resigned as the head coach at McNeese State to take the job, will earn an average of $950,000 per year. Wilson’s salary reaches $1 million in his third season. He will be the third highest-paid assistant on the staff.
Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton will make an average of $900,000 per year over the course of a three-year deal. Hankton, a New Orleans native, left Georgia after helping the Bulldogs win the national championship last week.
Defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jamar Cain, a former Oklahoma assistant who was originally expected to join Riley at Southern Cal, will make an average of $850,000 per year. His salary starts at $800,000 his first year. It then rises by $50,000 increments annually throughout the deal.
Special teams and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian signed for an average of $675,000 per year. His salary starts at $625,000 before increasing by $50,000 increments the next two years.
The former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan will earn $550,000 next season. His salary increases in $50,000 increments over the next two years.
Safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples signed similar deals to oversee the secondary. They will both make $450,000 in their first seasons. Their salaries then increase by $50,000 increments until they each make $550,000 in the third year.
All of the coaches are also eligible for postseason bonuses, depending on how far LSU can go.