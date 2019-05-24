WHO: LSU vs.Vanderbilt

WHEN: Approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Vanderbilt is the No. 1 seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 37-23. Vanderbilt is 47-10.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Vanderbilt — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have put together a magical run through the Southeastern Conference tournament, and they might have locked up a spot as an NCAA regional host along the way. (Find out Sunday night.) Now they play Vanderbilt, the SEC regular-season champions. The Commodores have won both their games in the tournament, an 11-1 win over Auburn and a 1-0 shutout of Mississippi State.

