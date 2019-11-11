LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped lead the Tigers to their first win over Alabama since 2011.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the two players have been named co-offensive players of the week after No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) won 46-41 at No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday night.
Burrow completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns, adding 64 yards rushing to rack up the third-highest total yards of offense by an individual player (457) in school history.
Burrow has been named SEC offensive player of the week five times in 2019, extending his own school record of four, which he set earlier this season.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and he caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown. Edwards-Helaire made several key plays in crucial moments, converting third downs on runs and receptions, and he scored on two fourth-quarter runs that put the game away.
Edwards-Helare was the first player to score four touchdowns in a game against Alabama since 2007, the SEC said in a news release. Arkansas quarterback John Parker Wilson threw four touchdowns in Alabama's 41-38 win over the Razorbacks on Sept. 15, 2007.
LSU's 46 points scored against Alabama were the most by a Tigers team in the 84-game series with the Crimson Tide.
LSU next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.