EUGENE, Ore. — LSU’s season will continue in an NCAA super regional.

Trailing Oregon by one run in the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers scored three to retake the lead for good and went on to win 9-8 in a back-and-forth game for the NCAA Eugene regional title.

LSU will play at Tennessee next weekend for a spot in the College World Series. The Tigers reached their 15th super regional, the second-most behind Florida State.

After losing the opener of the regional, LSU won four straight elimination games. It won a regional on the road for the first time since 1989.

"One for the ages for us," coach Paul Mainieri said.

The eighth inning began with LSU behind 7-6. Oregon left-handed closer Kolby Somers had already thrown a scoreless frame, but he issued a leadoff walk to Gavin Dugas, who hit two home runs earlier.

Then sophomore Cade Doughty doubled, putting runners on second and third with no outs. After a strikeout, up walked junior Cade Beloso. He hit a chopping ground ball Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews, and Dugas sprinted toward home plate. He beat the throw, tying the game.

And then, as Somers repeatedly threw over to first base, he balked. Doughty trotted home from third. LSU retook the lead. It added its final run on an RBI single by Jordan Thompson — an important insurance run, as Oregon scored once in the ninth inning.

Playing its fifth game in the past four days, LSU had dipped into the depths of its bullpen. After Ma’Khail Hilliard returned on two days' rest and threw a scoreless first inning, freshmen Ty Floyd and Michael Fowler handled the next three frames. Floyd had pitched one inning Friday. Fowler made his first postseason appearance. They allowed five combined runs, erasing the momentum from Dugas’ first home run.

But then Dugas hit another home run, his third in two days, and Bianco scored on a wild pitch, closing the gap. Will Hellmers, another freshman pitcher making his first postseason appearance, entered with LSU trailing 5-4 in the fifth inning. He steadied the staff with two scoreless innings.

Hellmers’ performance gave LSU time to regroup, and in the bottom of the sixth, Bianco lifted a two-run homer to left-center field. Bianco pointed toward LSU’s dugout as he rounded first base. LSU’s players spilled onto the field. Chants of “L-S-U” filled the air. Mainieri’s son, Tommy, stood and pointed toward center field.

Once again, the lead didn’t last. Freshman Garrett Edwards, one of the heroes of LSU’s win Saturday over Central Connecticut State, entered in the seventh. He had completed a season-high five innings two days earlier.

Edwards had to face the top of Oregon’s lineup, and Tanner Smith reached on an error by Thompson. The next hitter, Kenyon Yovan, crushed a two-run home run to straight away center field, his 17th this season. Edwards had left a fastball over the middle of the plate.

Needing someone to finish the game, LSU turned to its ace, junior Landon Marceaux. He had thrown 101 pitches three days before. Marceaux entered with two outs in the seventh. He pitched the rest of the game as LSU retook the lead, sending the Tigers to a super regional when Oregon's Sam Novitske flew out to right for the final out with the tying run on third base in the ninth.