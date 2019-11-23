Clyde Edwards-Helaire added his name to an elite list in the third quarter of LSU’s game with Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire, a Baton Rouge native and Catholic High graduate, went into the game needing 42 yards to extend LSU’s streak of 1,000-yard rushers to seven seasons.

He did it with his fourth carry of the game, a 35-yard run to midfield with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter.

In doing so, Edwards-Helaire became the 21st 1,000-yard rusher in program history.

More importantly, he extended the streak that former Tigers stars Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Nick Brossette — all Louisiana natives — put together over the past six seasons.

Fournette and Guice each had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Fournette did it in 2014 with 1,034 yards and in 2015, when he powered his way to a school-record 1,953 yards, while Guice had 1,387 yards in 2016 and 1,251 in ’17.

Hill started the streak back in 2013 with 1,401 yards.

LSU’s 1,000-yard rushers

(since 2013)

2013 Jeremy Hill 1,401

2014 Leonard Fournette 1,034

2015 Leonard Fournette 1,953

2016 Derrius Guice 1,387

2017 Derrius Guice 1,251

2018 Nick Brossette 1,039

2019 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1,031*

* Edwards-Helaire went over the 1,000-yard mark with 8:10 left in the third quarter. His total will be updated following the game.

