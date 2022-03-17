BR.lsubaseball.012922 HS 1594.JPG

LSU infielder Cade Doughty bunts during practice Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: No. 4 LSU (14-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (10-6, 0-0) 

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas A&M is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Texas A&M — TBD.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With the status of regular Friday starter Blake Money still in question (wrist), it’s up to LSU coach Jay Johnson to figure out who might move into the weekend rotation without him. Right-hander Ty Floyd already moved up from Sunday to Saturday once this season, and Johnson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reliever Eric Reyzelman moving to a starting role.

