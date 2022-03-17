WHO: No. 4 LSU (14-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (10-6, 0-0)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas A&M is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Texas A&M — TBD.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With the status of regular Friday starter Blake Money still in question (wrist), it’s up to LSU coach Jay Johnson to figure out who might move into the weekend rotation without him. Right-hander Ty Floyd already moved up from Sunday to Saturday once this season, and Johnson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reliever Eric Reyzelman moving to a starting role.