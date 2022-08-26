Notes on a golf scorecard, which is actually too soggy to write on from the incessant rain, so we’ll just wing it …
… Attended new LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s debut on his weekly radio show Thursday night at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway.
It was, as you’d expect, a packed house with curious and engaged Tiger fans as Kelly chatted with LSU’s “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, but with some significant changes. First of all, the show is now at 7 p.m. Thursday nights on the LSU Sports Radio Network instead of that time slot on Wednesdays as has been the case for years. And second, Kelly took no live questions from the audience, just write-ins and those submitted online. It was informative, but if you were looking for a soliloquy from one of the Evil Twins, well, that’s now past tense.
Kelly didn’t spend much time signing autographs or posing for selfies. His show generated the same vibe that his coaching regime has so far. That vibe is that LSU football is big business, the business of LSU football is winning, and there isn’t much time being wasted on anything that doesn’t get the Tigers nearer to that goal.
… That doesn’t mean there weren’t some interesting moments. Kelly seemed to delight in drawing out the drama when Blair asked him about the quarterback race. Any hopes that Kelly might drop a bombshell among the baby back ribs and spinach dip were quickly quashed, so we all still wait to find out whether LSU will start Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier next Sunday against Florida State. When talking about the QBs, Kelly also praised freshman Walker Howard, but mentioned Nussmeier’s name first. Could mean nothing. Could be a tell. We will soon see.
Kelly was also super high on freshman tight end Mason Taylor, saying he hit like Georgia’s star freshman tight end from last season, Brock Bowers. Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, so if he’s half the player dad was, LSU really could have something there. And the Taylor family pipeline to LSU hasn’t stopped there. The beach volleyball program recently got a commitment from Zoe Taylor, Jason’s daughter and Mason’s sister.
… Speaking of big-time commitments in Olympic sports, future LSU gymnast Konnor McClain dazzled Sunday, winning the U.S. Championships all-around title in Tampa, Florida.
Just 17, McClain is still a long way from competing for LSU, a wait made longer still by her enormous potential and chances of making the U.S. team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. McClain, who can sign with LSU in 2023 and compete January 2024, is planning to defer her arrival in Baton Rouge until the fall of ’24, making January 2025 the first time she would compete for the Tigers.
McClain is the first LSU gymnastics recruit to win the U.S. senior title, and according to NBC Sports is just the sixth gymnast since 2000 to win her first try at nationals. The last five went on to become regarded as the best gymnasts in the world, most recently Simone Biles.
It is a lot to expect that McClain will become the next Biles, but she has long been predicted to be the next star in American women’s gymnastics. And while much can happen over the next 23 months until the 2024 games begin, McClain has taken her first step to the goal she announced to the world as an 11-year old on the “Steve Harvey Show”: to be the 2024 Olympic all-around gold medalist.
… The PGA Tour announced sweeping changes to its structure this week, largely in response to the threat from the upstart LIV Golf league. Among them, a series of “elevated” events with greatly elevated purses in addition to the majors, designed to bring the game’s top players together more often.
The announcement came after a closed-door meeting of top players at the BMW Championship last week in Wilimgton, Delaware. The meeting was spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy but reportedly included 21 other players, including former LSU All-American Sam Burns.
LIV Golf reportedly will poach seven more top players after the Tour Championship wraps Sunday in Atlanta, likely including British Open and former Zurich Classic co-champion Cameron Smith. That’s bad news for the PGA Tour. But it’s good news for the Tour that the players’ meeting in Delaware included such rising stars as Burns (No. 12 in the world), Collin Morikawa and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the current world No. 1.
The PGA Tour desperately needs to retain players like Burns. Maybe the Tour’s new plan will help that, though I worry for rank and file tournaments like the Zurich Classic which aren't among the events getting elevated status. Still, the PGA Tour has to fight back against LIV Golf somehow, and action is better than inaction.