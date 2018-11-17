Graduate transfer Terrence Alexander was first-team cornerback opposite Greedy Williams during LSU's pregame warmups before kickoff against Rice at Tiger Stadium.
First-team and second-team corners Kristian Fulton, who was on the field in crutches and a boot on his left foot, and Kelvin Joseph (hamstring injury), who was walking the field in sweats, are both out for the game.
Sophomore Patrick Queen, former backup linside linebacker to Devin White, warmed up as the starting Buck outside linebacker, opposite Field linebacker Michael Divinity.
Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (arm injury) was also in sweats, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Fehoko would not play against Rice but could return by the regular season finale at Texas A&M next week.
Second-team Bench linebacker Travez Moore and fullback Trey Gallman were not dressed out during warmups.