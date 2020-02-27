As always, the LSU track and field teams will go into the postseason portion of their indoor schedules with their eyes on a bigger prize than the competition that’s held in the final weekend of February.
Since the Tigers and Lady Tigers are built to compete for national championships, the goal each winter is to get in position to take top honors at the NCAA meet that will be contested two weeks from now.
But this year could be different for coach Dennis Shaver’s teams.
The women are No. 1 in the nation and the men are second in the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings index going into the Southeastern Conference championships.
When the meet begins a two-day run in Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Friday, the Lady Tigers and Tigers will be among the favorites to take the titles.
LSU is the only school in the nation to have its men’s and women’s teams in the top five.
While nationals are usually determined by quality, depth — along with health — are keys to winning the SEC title.
In Shaver’s eyes, LSU’s teams have both this time around.
“We’ve at least stayed healthy, and that’s been a big part of it so far,” he said. “The goal is to get through this meet with everybody coming out of it healthy.”
Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if they brought home a title or two.
“The SEC is a different challenge than the NCAA meet, where you need quality,” Shaver said. “At this meet, the more people you have the better chance you have to win.
“But we’re healthy coming in for a change, so we’re going to try and get a few more things done to set ourselves up a little better for the next meet. We’re not going to overdo it with our athletes.”
Still, the quality he needs to contend at nationals will come in handy at the SEC meet as LSU has the potential to win several events while picking up additional points with depth in some areas.
LSU returns three athletes who won titles at this meet a year ago in Abby O’Donoghue in the women’s high jump, Rayvon Grey in the men’s long jump and JuVaughn Harrison in the men’s high jump.
In addition to that trio, the Lady Tigers and Tigers have five athletes who lead the SEC and/or nation in their respective events.
The group is led by sprinter Terrance Laird and hurdler Tonea Marshall.
Laird has clocked the fastest time in the world this season in the 200 meters at 20.43 seconds, while Marshall ran the third-fastest time in collegiate history with a 7.88 in the 60-meter hurdles.
Freshman Thelma Davies has the top time in the SEC in the 200 in 22.80 seconds, which ranks second in the NCAA, Lisa Gunnarsson tops the league in the pole vault at 14 feet, 7¼ inches and Eric Edwards is the conference leader in the 60 hurdles with a 7.61.
“We’re going in with a realistic expectation of being in the top three with both teams, or we’ll be disappointed,” Shaver said. “The goal is to give quality efforts and get a little bit better to have more opportunities for nationals.
"The more chances you have to score there, the better your chances of winning.”