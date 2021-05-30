Funeral services are set Wednesday for Winton “Win” Turner, a former LSU quarterback who went on coach and teach at Redemptorist and Lee high schools. Turner died May 25 at 85.
Turner helped Istrouma High School to a state football championship in 1951. He lettered at LSU for four years (1953-54, 1956-57) and was the Tigers’ starting quarterback as a senior, sharing the backfield with the legendary Jimmy Taylor and Billy Cannon. In an era when there was little passing, Turner completed 16 of 41 passes that season for 231 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he was 20 of 59 for 264 yards and two scores.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Road.