Ed Orgeron said after Saturday's scrimmage that LSU had a players-only meeting on Wednesday night, led by a leadership committee that was made up of players the coaching staff had identified throughout preseason camp.
That meeting would have taken place less than 24 hours after quarterbacks Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan announced they were transferring from the program.
"Guys got together, made some decisions about some things about what we want to be about as a football team," Orgeron said. "I think in camp, stuff happens. Every camp. Instead of having a players-only meeting after you lose a game, we identified some things we need to get better in the leadership committee. They wanted to talk to the team, a couple of things they wanted taken care of."
McMillan, a fourth-year junior, is eligible to transfer as a graduate student and play immediately, and Narcisse has already began practicing with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The remaining two scholarship quarterbacks, sophomore Myles Brennan and Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow, had a combined 34.9 completion percentage in Saturday's scrimmage.
Orgeron said Brennan was 5 of 19 passing for 47 yards and an interception, and Burrow was 10 of 24 for 120 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
"There were a lot of dropped passes, and I thought many passes were on the money," Orgeron said. "We had a lot of young guys out there. We need to catch the ball well. We need to make some improvements on that next week."
Orgeron dictated these statistics from Saturday's scrimmage:
Passing
- Sophomore Myles Brennan: 5 of 19, 47 yards, 1 interception
- Junior Joe Burrow: 10 of 24, 120 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Rushing
- Freshman Chris Curry: 8 carries, 35 yards
- Senior Nick Brossette: 6 carries, 16 yards
- Junior Lanard Fournette: 5 carries, 13 yards
Receiving
- Freshman WR Terrace Marshall: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 touchdown
Defense
- Freshman LB Damone Clark: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
- Sophomore LB Jacob Phillips: 5 tackles
- Freshman NT Tyler Shelvin: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Kicking
- Senior Cole Tracy: 1 of 2 on field goals (no distance disclosed)