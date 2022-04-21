At some point this spring, LSU’s coaches told Walker Howard he would hit a wall in his development. It happens to a lot of players, especially an early enrollee quarterback, and he would need to push through it.
“I feel like I'm finally working past that wall,” Howard said this week.
Howard, a top 100 recruit, described his first college practices as “a lot of ups and downs.” He had to adjust to the tempo, which can be particularly fast under coach Brian Kelly, and figure out the offensive scheme.
“The last couple weeks I've been feeling really good about it and ready for that opportunity,” Howard said.
Howard was glad he could make the transition now instead of this fall, especially after he underwent surgery on his right thumb. Howard had only been throwing again for two weeks when spring practice started. At first, he had to use a verbal cadence instead of clapping like the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks.
While he learns, Howard has watched Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier as they compete for LSU’s starting job. He tries to get mental reps when he’s not playing, and when he makes a good throw, they often pat his helmet or wrap an arm around his shoulder.
“After every play, one of the guys tells me what I could've done better or they tell me good job,” Howard said. “They're always on my hip. They're always there. There's always so much encouragement from those three guys.”
The situation reminds Howard of high school at St. Thomas More, where he initially waited behind future Louisiana Tech quarterback Caleb Holstein.
Having three older quarterbacks in front of him likely means Howard will redshirt this season. He said he’ll listen to directions, willing to wait again if he has to.
“The coaches know best,” Howard said. “I'm going to do whatever the coaches tell me.”
Plan for QB reps in spring game
LSU planned to evenly split quarterback reps for most of the spring, trying to give all four players an opportunity, and Kelly said it will continue to do so during the spring game Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium.
“That is a hotly contested position that requires this kind of game so those guys can sort out where they are,” Kelly said.
LSU has recorded all of the quarterbacks’ reps in 11-on-11 periods over the last month. After practice Thursday, Kelly said there’s an eight-snap differential between the four scholarship players.
They’ll split into pairs for the spring game, Kelly said, and LSU will try to keep them on an even snap count as it looks for the starter. So far, an obvious leader hasn’t emerged in the race. The decision process could last into preseason camp.
In the spring game, LSU will hold an offense vs. defense scrimmage, unable to use separate teams because of depth issues on the roster. The second half will have a running clock. The defense will earn points for turnovers, stops and sacks while the offense scores normally.
“We're trying to make it as realistic of a game situation within the two-hour televised window,” Kelly said.
Roy adjusts habits
Jaquelin Roy didn’t used to like practice.
“Coming to practice wasn't really my thing,” Roy said. “I would practice, but for the full practices I would be tired as hell and not have the right mindset.”
Roy still developed into a key backup defensive tackle the last two seasons, but now that he has a chance to start as a junior, he has tried to change his habits.
“It's my third year,” Roy said. “I've got to work hard and try to get where I need to be.”
After recording six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season, Roy worked on his mindset and body over the offseason. As he trained, he focused on the flexibility of his hips, stretching with a personal trainer and doing hot yoga with his parents.
The new approach may pay off. Roy has played with LSU’s first-team defense throughout the spring.
“I've got to practice,” Roy said. “I've got to get better.”
Diligence on Sevyn Banks
Kelly said LSU’s medical team gave a “positive report” on new cornerback Sevyn Banks after injury issues affected him last season at Ohio State.
Banks, who started 15 games during his career with the Buckeyes, suffered a knee injury last spring that lingered into the beginning of the season. He then missed the final three games with another injury.
The medical report was one part of LSU’s diligence on Banks. Kelly also spoke with former Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. The men once worked together at Cincinnati, and Kelly said Coombs spoke highly of Banks’ character.
“Once we got a positive report from the medical team,” Kelly said, “then it was an easy decision on our part.”