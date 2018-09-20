The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Louisiana Tech ...

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 41, Louisiana Tech 10

Ed Orgeron said Monday his team knows Louisiana Tech is "going to come after us. We have to be ready." Past mistakes were settled in Auburn. The offensive line protected, the receivers caught crucial passes, and the defense continued to cause turnovers. That effectiveness will produce a wider margin of victory against Tech.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 37, Louisiana Tech 16

As after the Miami win, LSU has hangover to shake off against Louisiana Tech. The Tigers get warmed up with a couple of Cole Tracy field goals, but unlike the SLU game they will have learned to avoid the doldrums and come out with a crisper effort offensively. Myles Brennan finally gets some playing time.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 30, Louisiana Tech 17

Ed Orgeron is making sure Tech isn't the 2018 version of Troy. Like the group that rolled in and shocked LSU last fall, Tech isn't your run-of-the-mill rent-a-win. The Bulldogs like mixing it up with the big boys — losing at Kansas State in three OTs (2015) and by a single point at Arkansas (2016) and at South Carolina (2017).

