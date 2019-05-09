LSU baseball is traveling to Fayetteville to take on the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in a weekend series that has big implications on the Tigers postseason standings.

First pitch in the series opener Thursday night is set for 6:30 p.m. Sophomore right hander Ma'Khail Hilliard is expected to start for the Tigers, while the Razorbacks will start junior Isaiah Campbell, also a right-handed pitcher.

After a run of three losses, including the Tigers' first series loss to Ole Miss in Baton Rouge since 1982 and their first double-digit loss of the 2019 season to Louisiana Tech, a series win for LSU could help boost their chances of hosting an NCAA regional.

The Tigers are currently projected to travel as a two seed to Coral Gables, Florida, according to Baseball America, while D1Baseball lists them as a regional host playing Southern.

Rabalais: Hope slim for LSU baseball to be dressed in success at Arkansas this weekend The LSU baseball team left Alex Box Stadium for its trip to Arkansas on Wednesday looking, as always, dressed for success. Coach Paul Mainieri…

Will LSU baseball host an NCAA regional? Projections say there's a chance, but ... LSU baseball is sitting on the edge of hosting an NCAA regional with seven games left in the regular season.

Follow live below. There's no need to refresh the page as the module will automatically update.

Can't see live updates? Click here.