AL_TUS_BamaLSU2_GC
LSU players enjoy the pregame before game two of the weekend series with Alabama in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Saturday, April 27, 2019.

 Tuscaloosa News

LSU baseball is traveling to Fayetteville to take on the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in a weekend series that has big implications on the Tigers postseason standings.

First pitch in the series opener Thursday night is set for 6:30 p.m. Sophomore right hander Ma'Khail Hilliard is expected to start for the Tigers, while the Razorbacks will start junior Isaiah Campbell, also a right-handed pitcher. 

After a run of three losses, including the Tigers' first series loss to Ole Miss in Baton Rouge since 1982 and their first double-digit loss of the 2019 season to Louisiana Tech, a series win for LSU could help boost their chances of hosting an NCAA regional. 

The Tigers are currently projected to travel as a two seed to Coral Gables, Florida, according to Baseball America, while D1Baseball lists them as a regional host playing Southern. 

