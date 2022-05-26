HOOVER, Ala. — Mike DiChiara, father of Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara, stopped by George Crews’ RV tailgate at the Southeastern Conference tournament to extend his congratulations.
“I really wanted to meet Mr. Crews and congratulate him,” DiChiara said.
Sonny shared the SEC Co-Player of the Year Award with LSU’s Dylan Crews. The two met for the first time during the Auburn-LSU series March 31-April 2.
Auburn was eliminated by Kentucky on Tuesday from the tournament, but DiChiara lives in Hoover, so going to the tournament has been a longstanding tradition. And he got to see his son crank a home run in the 3-1 loss.
But for the remaining days, he said he’ll cheer for LSU.
“This time last year, we were at the Southern Conference tournament. Seeing Sonny play (here) for Auburn was a dream come true,” DiChiara said.
Sonny played with LSU’s Tyler McManus at Samford for three years before transferring to Auburn this year. He also played travel ball with LSU’s Cade Beloso in elementary school.
DiChiara led the SEC with a .782 slugging percentage and .562 on-base percentage, and he drew the most walks in the SEC (62). For a while, he led the SEC in home runs, but is now at 18, sixth in the SEC.
Mike was a catcher at Alabama from 1986-1990.
“I started crying when we met each other. We’ve met before, but I wanted to congratulate him,” George Crews said. “Watching Sonny play with the passion that he plays with and the character and how other players look up to him, you don’t see that often. This was a special year for Sonny.”