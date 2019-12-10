LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, the highest-paid and one of the most well-respected assistant coaches in college football, is in "serious negotiations" to become the next head coach at UNLV, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

The report said that UNLV is willing to devote increased resources to the football program.

Aranda was hired by former LSU coach Les Miles from Wisconsin in 2016, and he was retained when LSU coach Ed Orgeron took the job after Miles was fired. Since then Aranda has received a raise and become the sport's highest-paid assistant coach with an annual average salary of $2.5 million.

Texas A&M came chasing after Aranda last January. LSU awarded Aranda a new four-year contract, making him the first coordinator in college football to make more than $2 million.

LSU also hired Aranda's former Utah State and Wisconsin colleague Bill Busch to coach safeties.

There is no buyout in Aranda's contract if he becomes a head coach or earns a job in the NFL.

