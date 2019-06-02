Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis broke the LSU record for career hits on Sunday night, snapping a tie with Eddy Furniss.
Duplantis singled up the middle in his first at-bat of the game against Southern Miss to reach 353 career hits.
As Duplantis ran down the first base line and the ball dropped into the outfield, the capacity crowd at Alex Box Stadium stood up and cheered.
Duplantis had passed Furniss, who held the record since 1998.
Driving from a baseball tournament, Furniss knew when Duplantis broke the record. Furniss' son sat in the passenger's seat watching the game on his phone. As Furniss glanced over when Duplantis broke the record, he filled with pride and excitement. His phone buzzed with messages from former teammates and fans.
"It's a special moment for Antoine," Furniss said. "I'm happy for him."
Duplantis’ teammates stood up in the dugout, some on benches. They all raised their hats in salute.
Duplantis waved once he reached first base. The record had sat in the back of his mind all season, always there but never consuming him. He began his final season at 268 career hits, 84 behind Furniss. He inched closer throughout the season.
Duplantis entered the NCAA regional at 349 career hits. He singled three times in LSU’s opening win over Stony Brook, but he flew out in his final at-bat that night, leaving him in a tie with Furniss.
On Saturday, Duplantis went 0 for 4. When Southern Miss intentionally walked him in his final at-bat, about 11,000 people booed.
The crowd buzzed as Duplantis approached the plate in the first inning on Sunday. LSU had a 1-0 lead on a solo home run from Josh Smith. Some people stood up while others filmed the moment on their phones, like they had on Friday and Saturday, no one wanting to miss it when Duplantis set the new record.
On a 1-0 pitch, Duplantis slapped a single into shallow center field. With the hit, Duplantis also moved into second place in the Southeastern Conference for career hits behind Mississippi State center fielder Jake Mangum, who broke Furniss’ SEC hits record in late April.
As Duplantis jogged into the outfield to play defense the next half inning, the crowd in the Diamond Deck gave him another standing ovation. He had cemented himself as one of the most productive players in the history of LSU baseball.
"I'm happy for you," Furniss wanted to tell Duplantis. "I'm proud of you. You're a great ambassador and you epitomized what LSU baseball is about. Good things happen to good people, and you deserve it."