HOOVER, Ala. — In a battle between the second-best offense in the Southeastern Conference (minus its two top hitters) and the league's pitcher of the year, LSU struggled to string together hits late Friday night, managing just six in all against the No. 1 team in the nation.
As a result, the Tigers lost 5-2 in their second game of the conference tournament to Chase Dollander and Tennessee.
LSU (38-19) will play Kentucky again Saturday in the second game of the day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. If the Tigers win, they’ll play mighty Tennessee (51-7) again on Saturday night.
On Friday (or early Saturday), Dollander came into the game with 90 strikeouts and just nine walks on the season, having dominated opponents over 62⅔ innings.
Dollander (9-0) lived up to his billing, with nine strikeouts and two walks in 6⅔ innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits.
“You can’t miss your pitch when you get it," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "(Dollander's) ball was explosive early in the game. We started taking better at-bats in the second, third and fourth innings. But the best guys find another gear in the middle of the game, and I thought he did that. I hope today is not the last time we play them, because that would be a good thing for us.”
The Tigers were without Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty again as the two top hitters continue to nurse lingering injuries. They stranded four runners through the second and third innings and fell behind 3-0, but they started driving in runs in the fifth.
Drew Bianco drew the second walk off of Dollander in the game, and then Seth Stephenson bobbled Dylan Crews’ 105-mph double to left field, allowing Bianco to score the Tigers' first run on an error.
Josh Pearson followed with a line drive that ate up shortstop Cortland Lawson, whose throw to first went long as Crews ran home to score the second run, narrowing Tennessee's lead to 3-2.
The Volunteers had gotten off to a hot start against LSU’s starter, Ty Floyd. Jordan Beck’s RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the first scored Luc Lipcius, who had walked. A Floyd wild pitch brought in the second run — and in the second inning, Floyd loaded the bases and walked Beck to give the Vols a 3-0 lead.
“We walk a two-hole guy on four pitches, then Beck is a good hitter and he got a good swing off," Johnson said. "Then we had that wild pitch, but I thought there was way more good than bad.”
Floyd (5-4) retired batters in order through the third and fourth innings before Tennessee added two more in the fifth to make it 5-2.
Floyd allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts, taking the loss in an outing that looked stronger than his final stat line indicated. He did manage to strike out Trey Lipscomb, one of the conference’s top batters, twice.
“I thought he rebounded well. That gives me more confidence in him starting a game next weekend (in an NCAA regional)," Johnson said.
Trent Vietmeier relieved Floyd, forcing a popup to retire the side in the bottom of the fifth.
Vietmeier kept the Vols scoreless through 3⅓ innings, but the Tigers were unable to drive home any runs to support the effort.
“It was his best performance of the year," Johnson said. "We thought we would have to use two or three guys, but it sure was nice to only have to use him and having everybody ready to go for the duration of wherever this is going to be.”
The Vols batted .273 with runners on base, whereas LSU hit .125 with runners aboard.
The Tigers were 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position.