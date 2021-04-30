BR.lsubaseball.050121 HS 041.JPG
Buy Now

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, left, and LSU coach Paul Mainieri chat during pregame warm-ups, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU continues its SEC weekend series Saturday night against No. 1 Arkansas. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECNetwork+ and Watch ESPN

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Arkansas is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS (entering the series): LSU was 25-15 overall, 6-12 SEC. Arkansas was 32-7, 13-5.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-0, 3.15 ERA, 60.0 IP, 10 BB, 56 SO); UA — Jr. RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 3.98 ERA, 43.0 IP, 16 BB, 56 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan entered the weekend with 55 and 54 hits, respectively, ranking fourth and fifth in the SEC. They were the league's only pair of hitters from the same school in the top eight. ... Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps entered the weekend tied for fourth in the SEC with five saves and tied for fifth with 18 appearances. LSU's Devin Fontenot (3 saves) ranked fourth with 19 appearances. ... The Razorbacks entered the weekend with an SEC-best .980 fielding percentage. LSU ranked eighth at .975.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments