LSU continues its SEC weekend series Saturday night against No. 1 Arkansas. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECNetwork+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Arkansas is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS (entering the series): LSU was 25-15 overall, 6-12 SEC. Arkansas was 32-7, 13-5.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-0, 3.15 ERA, 60.0 IP, 10 BB, 56 SO); UA — Jr. RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 3.98 ERA, 43.0 IP, 16 BB, 56 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan entered the weekend with 55 and 54 hits, respectively, ranking fourth and fifth in the SEC. They were the league's only pair of hitters from the same school in the top eight. ... Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps entered the weekend tied for fourth in the SEC with five saves and tied for fifth with 18 appearances. LSU's Devin Fontenot (3 saves) ranked fourth with 19 appearances. ... The Razorbacks entered the weekend with an SEC-best .980 fielding percentage. LSU ranked eighth at .975.