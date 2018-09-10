Here is a Q and A with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow from his session with print and online reporters Monday, looking back at Saturday's win against SLU and ahead to LSU’s trip to No. 7 Auburn on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS):
Crowd noise – going to sleep with headphones on?
"Got to. That’s what football guys do. They go to sleep with football crowd noise in their ears."
Have you talked to Coach O about sliding?
"I don’t know if I’m going to do the whole Tom Brady baseball slide, but I’m definitely going to try to take some hits off myself. Maybe not lower my head into four or five people every possession."
You had at least two against SLU
"I didn’t really get any yards doing that. I could have gotten down much earlier doing those."
You talked about it after the game … is it more that you want to establish yourself as someone who is not afraid to do that?
"I wouldn’t say I needed to speak on it. Its just never really been who I am as a football player. I try to keep a mentality of a hard-nosed player. That’s really it. I’ve never really practiced sliding. It’s never been part of my game in the past."
Your brothers were linebackers and safeties – is that part of it?
"Maybe it’s just in our DNA."
When you watched the film of Saturday, some of the sacks and pressures, how much was protection stuff and how much was it holding the ball too long?
"It was a little of both. It kind of goes hand in hand with every single pass play. When protection isn’t great I have to get the ball out of my hands faster. When I hold the ball a little longer they need to be a little firmer up front."
How do you work on that in a week where going into the game you know there’s going to be crowd noise and that they have a really good defensive line?
"You just have to practice getting the ball out of your hands faster. Obviously, their D-line is one of the best units in the country. I’m excited to go against them and see how we stack up against them."
Joe, did it factor into you holding onto the ball longer that they were rushing four a lot of times and dropping seven and you had to wait for someone to come open?
"It did factor in a couple of times. One time I just didn’t read the coverage right and held on too long. Another time I felt I was waiting for someone to come open and held on too long. I should have run. That was on me."
I know you won 31-0, but a lot of guys seem frustrated. Do you think it was a missed opportunity?
"I wouldn’t say it was a missed opportunity. I think it’s an opportunity to get better. I’m excited and confident going into this week because of the experience we had Saturday, and how we can learn from it and grow."
Even when it’s not perfect for you, you doubled your career starts. Four more quarters. What does that do for you as a quarterback?
"It was big.
I think coming out of Miami we were a little cocky. We thought we were going to come in and roll them. That’s not the case in college. A lot of teams are really good, and Southeastern’s defense came to play. The experience of kind of struggling on Saturday and being able to respond, we’ll see how we do this Saturday."
You talked about how midway through camp you were vocal with your team. Is this a week where a quarterback has to be vocal to turn the page?
"I would say it’s going to be important that I portray confidence in the game plan and confidence in my teammates this week so we have confidence going into Saturday. If we go in timid and soft, we’re going to get rolled in, Auburn Stadium? What’s it called?"
Jordan-Hare Stadium. Jer-dan hare. You have to say it Southern?
"I can’t do that (laugh)."
What was the noisiest stadium you played in on the road at Ohio State?
"Penn State, for sure. You couldn’t hear yourself think in that place."
What are you seeing from Auburn’s defense?
"I would say the strength of their defense is their line. They play really hard, are really quick off the ball. Really strong. That’s going to be a tough matchup for us."
How much do you alter at all the way you approach this week that it’s an SEC opponent on the road, that it’s different in that it’s been neutral site, home and now road?
"You know, it really doesn’t. We’ll have a little more crowd noise in the indoor when we practice. Other than that I treat every week like it’s a Super Bowl and try to prepare as well as I can."
Leading up to your first start you said you had a moment where you were like, ‘OK, I’m starting in AT&T Stadium.’ Do you anticipate having that, ‘OK, I’m on the road’ and you get over it and get rolling?
"I’m going to try to have that moment in practice so I don’t have to have a moment to take a step back. I’m excited for the opportunity."
Did you hear about the comments their quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, made about you over the summer?
"I did not. What did he say?"
He said something about how people love football down here, a lot more than up north?
"I think people love football just about everywhere in the country. I anticipate this being one of the loudest and I’m excited for it."
The Miami game you had about 300 yards of offense, but they had a great defense. You had about 200 yards less against SLU than it gave up against UL-Monroe. You’re last in the SEC in total offense. Is that an anomaly early in the season? Does it bother you a little bit?
"I’d say we’re having some growing pains right now. I think we are really talented on offense, and when we get it fixed we have a chance to be really good."
Is this what you saw from Nick Brossette in his chance to be a featured back? Has he elevated his game even more from what you saw this summer?
"I really think he has elevated his game. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s a great leader for us, captained the first two games. He set the tone and I think he’ll set the tone this Saturday, too. When you can lean on someone like him it really gives you confidence as a quarterback that if you’re not on your game, Nick is going to be on his."
Steve Ensminger made a comment that he needs to get you more involved in running the ball. What are your thoughts on that?
"I’m excited about it. I haven’t seen the game plan yet, but I think it’s a great part of my game."
Is crowd noise on the road overrated in terms of an intimidation factor, or are you as a quarterback more concerned about communication, making sure everyone knows what the play is?
"I don’t think it’s intimidating to me. Maybe to some young guys around the country it could be intimidating if you haven’t played in a place like that before. The main thing is communication. It’s going to be really hard to communicate in that environment."
Knowing how well Nick Brossette has run the ball, surely Auburn has seen it. Do you think they’re going to try to take that away?
"It seems watching film they try to stop the run every game. That’s a big part of their defense, priding themselves on stopping the run.
We’re going to have to throw the ball to win the game. If we can’t, we’re going to lose the game. It’s pretty simple."
How much more comfortable do you think the line will be with Saadhiq Charles back and Austin Deculus playing after starting a game and getting experience?
"It’s always hard when you don’t have the same offensive line starting two weeks in a row. New faces, new ways of communicating with each other. That’s a big part of it. I’m excited to get in practice and communicate with this new group and see how they think."
How do you think center Lloyd Cushenberry has done?
"Lloyd has been great so far. He’s one of the smartest guys on the team. When you have a smart guy like that at center it makes your job easy. You can just step back and worry about being a quarterback."
Coach O talked about going empty and in four-wide sets? Would you like to see that and maybe go a bit more up tempo?
"Absolutely. That’s what I’ve been comfortable with going back to high school. That’s the kind of offense I’ve known until I got here and had to learn a whole new system."