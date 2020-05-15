Sophomore linebacker Donte Starks was dismissed from the LSU football team Friday for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron announced.
Starks was indefinitely suspended in February after an arrest on charges of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run from law enforcement in Marrero.
Starks played in three games last season, mostly on special teams. He did not record a tackle.
Starks, a former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School, joined the team after preseason practice began last fall. He enrolled after he completed a math course and the NCAA ruled him academically eligible before the season-opener.