The LSU women's golf team put itself in prime position to make a run at a national title after the first day of the NCAA women's golf championships Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Tigers shot an 8-over 296 as a team to tie for fourth place with Auburn and Florida State. Stanford took the top spot with a 1-over 289; Texas A&M was second after a 4-over 292; and UCLA grabbed third with a 7-over 295.
Out of the 24 teams to qualify for the NCAA championships, the top-eight scores after three rounds of stroke play will move on to match play for the single-elimination portion of the event. Oregon held seventh place with a 9-over 297, and Alabama and USC are in a tie for eighth at 10-over 298. Mississippi State is alone in 10th place at 11-over 299.
Latanna Stone and Alden Wallace paced LSU with a 1-over 73 as both sit in a tie for 18th place in the individual standings.
Stone had a roller-coaster day, offsetting a pair of double bogeys with five of LSU's 11 birdies in the round. Wallace rolled in the team's only eagle of the day on the par-5, 474-yard No. 7 hole to give her score a boost.
Ingrid Lindblad sits one stroke behind them at 2-over 74. She parred 15 of the 18 holes while posting one birdie, bogey and double bogey apiece.
Carla Tejedo's 4-over 76 served as the Tigers other counting score, and Elsa Svensson posted an 8-over 80.
Only five individuals broke par, led by Stanford's Rose Zhang at 4-under 68. Zoe Slaughter of Texas A&M is one shot back at 3-under 69.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Central on Saturday.